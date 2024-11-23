Mike Tyson and Jake Paul face 24-day suspension from boxing after controversial Netflix fight

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has suspended boxers Mike Tyson and Jake Paul for a statutory 24-day period in the wake of their high-profile fight in Arlington on Saturday. Following Tyson's initial outburst, the seasoned fighter seemed to tire out quickly, letting Paul seize the battle.(X)

The state's disciplinary board imposed a brief ban on the former undisputed heavyweight champion and YouTuber-turned-boxer.

The sanctions follow Paul's unanimous victory in their eight-round fight, which commentators saw as an uninspired encounter.

After eight two-minute rounds, Paul, 27, was unanimously proclaimed the winner of the Texas fight, which was streamed live on Netflix. It was the first sanctioned fight since 2005 for 58-year-old Tyson. The bout attracted over 100 million spectators.

According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, competitors are required to take three days off after each round.

Two more competitors face suspension

The decision impacted other competitors on the card. Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor were given extended 45-day suspensions after their full-distance battle.

Both competitors will now be sidelined for more than a month after Taylor won the battle by unanimous decision.

Following the fight, Serrano initially claimed that Taylor intentionally headbutted her in the ring, causing a gash above her right eye. However, she later offered congratulations to her opponent.

“Congratulations to @KatieTaylor in her decision win. Tempers are flared when you’re in the heat of battle & you say things you shouldn’t say. I’m not one to ever disrespect an opponent & these were never my intentions to Katie. … In no way should I ever had said she did it purposely, it’s her style that makes for them. … Whenever our teams can agree on a Trilogy I’ll be ready,” she wrote on X.

Paul apologizes to his supporters

Following Tyson's initial outburst, the seasoned fighter seemed to tire out quickly, letting Paul seize the battle.

Following the fight, Paul stated he was holding back against his great opponent.

“After I'd seen him tired I didn't want to put too much hurt on him, but I wanted the fans to get a good experience,” he stated.

Paul even apologised to his supporters for failing to deliver on his pre-fight pledge of a knockout. “I'm sorry I didn't knock him out,” he said.