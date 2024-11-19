Mike Tyson's former trainer breaks silence over ‘terrible’ Jake Paul fight: ‘I'm pretty embarrassed’

Mike Tyson's former trainer is “embarrassed” by the outcome of the boxing legend's highly-anticipated bout against Jake Paul. During an interview with Australia Nine's Today, International Boxing Hall of Famer Jeff Fenech revealed that not only was he “surprised” by Tyson's loss, but many people lost their money because of him. Australian boxing legend Jeff Fenech with Mike Tyson(Instagram/ Jeff Fenech)

Mike Tyson's former coach ‘embarrassed’ by boxing legend's ‘terrible fight’ against Jake Paul

Paul defeated Tyson by unanimous decision in an eight-round heavyweight bout at Arlington's AT&T Stadium on Friday. “Yeah I was [surprised],” Fenech said of the fight that garnered over 60 million people on its Netflix livestream. “I had so many people ring me and so many people lost money because of me. I’m pretty embarrassed,” the 60-year-old added.

Fenech and Tyson have known each other for more than two decades now as the former trained the latter for multiple fights, including the 2005 Kevin McBride bout. Following his shock loss to the Irish boxer, Tyson announced his retirement with a record of 50-6. Despite his Friday's loss to the YouTuber-turned-boxer, Fenech said that Tyson emerged victorious.

“It may have been a terrible fight, but what he represented and what he was trying to do isn’t just to show people he can fight, he’s trying to show people that at 58 you can work hard,” Fenech said. “He’s changed his whole life around and I think that’s what it’s about. The rest of the stuff far outweighs the fight,” he added.

The Marrickville Mauler revealed that he has spoken with Tyson several times since his loss to the 27-year-old boxer. While Iron Mike wants to be in the ring again, Fenech has advised him against it. “My advice would be that you don’t have to do that again,” he explained.

“He’s talking about being sick … but at 58 and working your body the way he did, it’s very difficult to stay healthy. Sometimes you overdo it and burn your engine out,” Fenech continued, adding that he is proud of how Tyson has turned his life around.

“For me, I'm so proud of how Mike has changed his life around and over 100 million people watched at home. Although all us fight people can say what a terrible fight that was, most people think what a great job Mike Tyson did,” the retired Australian boxing icon said.