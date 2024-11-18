Ring girl Sydney Thomas is ‘grateful’ for newfound fame after Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight

Sydney Thomas shot to fame after her stint as ring girl during the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing match. Reflecting on her overnight fame, the 20-year-old model expressed gratitude to her fans for the “overwhelming” love and support. Ring girl Sydney Thomas is 'grateful' for her newfound fame after Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight(Instagram)

Ring girl Sydney Thomas thanks fans for ‘love and support’

The Fashion Nova model took to TikTok, where she boasts nearly 800,000 followers, on Saturday to address her newfound fame after the highly anticipated bout, which was livestreamed on Netflix Friday. “Im happy you guys enjoyed the broadcast!!” Thomas captioned the post, in which she can be seen looking at her phone in disbelief. “Waking up to see I'm trending for the Tyson v Paul fight,” she wrote on the video.

Thomas also expressed her gratitude with a heartfelt message on her Instagram story. “I woke up to an overwhelming amount of love and support from all of you,” she wrote to her 452k followers. “I can’t thank you guys enough or begin to express how grateful I am. I love you all — thank you for your kind words,” the model added.

In a separate post on the platform, Thomas shared a carousel of photos from the fight night, where she was one of the five ring girls deployed. “what a night #paulvstyson Getting the opportunity to step into the ring with @MikeTyson and @JakePaul for such a historic fight is something I never imagined I’d be able to say,” she wrote.

“Words can’t describe this moment or how grateful I am to be part of such an amazing team at @MostValuablePromotions. History was made, and I’m truly honored to have been a part of it,” Thomas added. Delighted by her heartwarming message, fans flocked to the comment section, with one saying, “You’re the only reason I watched fr.” “You stole the show ngl,” another wrote.