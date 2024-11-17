Menu Explore
60 million households worldwide tuned in to Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: Netflix

Reuters |
Nov 17, 2024 06:29 AM IST

The boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson drew 60 million viewers on Netflix, the streaming platform said in a statement.

Netflix said on Saturday that 60 million households worldwide had tuned in for the highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, and the event peaked at 65 million streams, according to a statement.

Mike Tyson (black gloves) fights Jake Paul (silver gloves) at AT&T Stadium. (Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images)
Mike Tyson (black gloves) fights Jake Paul (silver gloves) at AT&T Stadium. (Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images)

The bout between the 27-year-old social media influencer-turned-prize fighter Paul and the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, which Jake Paul won, was streamed live on Netflix.

Nearly 50 million households tuned in for the co-main event between Ireland's lightweight champion Katie Taylor and Puerto Rico's featherweight champion Amanda Serrano, according to Netflix.

"The bout is likely to be the most watched professional women's sporting event in US history," Netflix said in its statement.

There were some hiccups during the live-stream of the match, with over 90,000 users reporting problems on Netflix at its peak, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.

However, the streaming platform was back up on Saturday after the outage that lasted roughly 6 hours in the United States.

