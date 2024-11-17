Jake Paul says he ‘didn't want to hurt’ Mike Tyson during Netflix fight

Jake Paul admitted he “didn't want to hurt” Mike Tyson during a press conference post-fight. In the highly anticipated bout, which was livestreamed on Netflix Friday night, the YouTuber-turned-boxer defeated the legendary boxer by unanimous decision. Jake Paul lands a left to Mike Tyson during their heavyweight boxing match, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. AP/PTI(AP11_16_2024_000188A)(AP)

Jake Paul claims he took it easy on Mike Tyson during Netflix fight

The 27-year-old told reporters that he purposefully took it easy on Tyson upon realising that the latter was struggling to keep up with him. “I wanted to give the fans a show, but I didn’t want to hurt someone that didn’t need to be hurt,” Paul said of the 58-year-old during the post-fight interview.

The Most Valuable Promotions founder claimed that he did not think of Tyson's punches as powerful, which the veteran boxer is known for. Paul went on to say that “no one’s punches have really hurt.” Reflecting on the moment Tyson slapped him during the weigh-in, the YouTuber said that he “didn't feel a thing.”

Tyson enticed a controversy after slapping Paul during the pre-match event after the latter stepped on his feet. “I was in my socks and he had on shoes. He stepped on my toe because he is a f**king a**hole,” the former heavyweight champ told the New York Post.

Paul also blamed Tyson for the match being “boring.” The former influencer claimed that the fight lacked entertainment because Tyson, who is regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time, was “just surviving” instead of actually fighting. “I couldn’t really get him to engage me or slip shots and do something super cool or whatever, but I don’t care about what people have to say,” he said.