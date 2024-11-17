Mike Tyson's 'no regrets' post over loss vs Jake Paul in highly-anticipated fight: ‘I almost died in June, had to…’

Boxing great Mike Tyson reacted to his fight with Jake Paul in a much-anticipated event on Friday, where he suffered a defeat by a unanimous decision. Tyson lasted eight rounds but didn't look at his best in the ring at 58. However, he asserted that he had no regrets about losing the fight to the YouTuber-turned-boxer. Mike Tyson (black gloves) fights Jake Paul (silver gloves) at AT&T Stadium.(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The hype around the fight was sky-high as former world heavyweight champion Tyson returned to the boxing ring for a professional fight. The build-up to the main event also grabbed the attention of professional boxing fans across the globe.

Iron Mike took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his feelings about the fight and said he had no regrets to get in the ring "one last time."

"This is one of those situations when you lost but still won," Tyson posted Saturday on X. “I'm grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time.”

The fans came in big numbers - 72,300 fans to the AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, and 60 million more households worldwide, according to telecaster Netflix.

Tyson, who said he nearly died in June over health issues, had left open chances for another ring return in comments shortly after the defeat.

He said it was a victory simply to fight -- detailing medical issues that forced the fight to be postponed from July after he had a medical scare on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles in May where he vomited blood.

"I almost died in June," Tyson said. "Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.

"To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for."

At the time, Tyson dismissed his health issues as an "ulcer flare-up" and was positive about fighting Paul at some stage.

Paul posted on X as well, hyping the viewership and his next competition.

"Record breaking. Love you Mike," Paul posted on X. "Numbers don't lie. Announcement coming soon..."