Mike Tyson falls to Drake ‘curse’: Rapper loses hefty sum after Jake Paul win

Looks like Drake's unlucky streak with sports bets just won't quit! The rapper recently bet big on Mike Tyson to defeat Jake Paul, but the unexpected outcome cost him—well, let's just say—a fortune. Despite all the hype, Friday night's fight between the 58-year-old boxing legend and the 27-year-old YouTube sensation didn’t exactly deliver the knockout excitement fans were hoping for. Drake placed a big bet on ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson to defeat Jake Paul in their highly anticipated Netflix fight

This is the second time the Canadian rapper has lost big on a bet involving Jake Paul. He previously wagered $1.2 million on the Problem Child to beat Tommy Fury, but he lost, making Fury the first person to defeat him last year.

Drake loses big on Tyson vs. Paul

Drake's infamous "curse" struck once more. In a tweet, he revealed betting $355,000 on ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson to defeat Jake Paul in their highly anticipated fight, with odds of +285. With those, he could have walked away with about $1 million. However, despite the hype and a close fight, Paul was announced the winner with a unanimous decision, leaving Drake to count his losses.

The fight, originally scheduled for the summer, was delayed due to Tyson's health issues. However, when it finally took place, it drew a massive audience of over 60 million viewers on Netflix. Although Tyson fought all eight rounds, each lasting two minutes, the 58-year-old looked tired against his 30-year-younger opponent. Later, he took to Twitter and wrote, "This is one of those situations when you lost but still won," Tyson posted on X on Saturday. “I'm grateful for last night. No regrets to get in the ring one last time.”

What is a Drake Curse?

The infamous "Drake Curse" has become a running joke in the sports world, where fans believe that any team or player publicly backed by the Canadian rapper is doomed to fail. And with Drake’s betting history, it’s hard to argue otherwise. In the 2022 World Cup final, he wagered $1 million (£790,000) on Argentina to beat France in regular time, only for Messi and company to stretch the drama to penalties. This year, he threw down $565,000 on Tyson Fury to defeat Oleksandr Usyk, but Usyk ended Fury’s undefeated streak instead. So, If Drake's betting on you, it might just be your cue to worry.

Drake’s betting luck isn’t all bad, though. Back in February 2024, he struck gold with a massive Bitcoin wager on the Kansas City Chiefs during their Super Bowl clash against the San Francisco 49ers, which ended in a Chiefs victory. He also pocketed $425,000) in April, thanks to Alex Poatan’s triumph over UFC rival Jamahal Hill.

Drake wasn’t alone in betting big on Tyson—UFC legend Conor McGregor also placed $1 million on the fight, only to quietly delete his posts after Tyson's loss.