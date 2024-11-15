Trump hosts Argentina's President Javier Milei in first world leader meet post-election, declares him 'MAGA person'

Donald Trump hosted Argentina's President, Javier Milei, at his Mar-a-Lago residence on Thursday. This was his first encounter with a foreign leader since winning the US 2024 presidential election. Donald Trump posing for a photo with Argentina's President Javier Milei.(X)

An unidentified source told The Associated Press that the meeting, which was held behind closed doors, was friendly. Milei also held meetings with investors.

Later, the Argentine President addressed the attendees at the America First Policy Institute's gala, the event that was hosted at Trump's Palm Beach club.

In a succinct speech that was given in both Spanish and English, Milei attacked what he called “left-wing ideologies” and commended Elon Musk, the founder of X, for his attempts to “save humanity” via the social media site.

Is there any similarity between Elon Musk and Javier Milei?

During his address, Milei said that they are “living under a political system that redistributes wealth at gunpoint,” accusing the world's political elite of being complicit in the economic system's shortcomings. “It is time to fight back against this,” he declared.

Milei, a self-described “anarcho-capitalist” with a unique, frequently abrasive manner, also used the occasion to congratulate Trump on winning the election. He declared, “The winds of freedom are blowing stronger today,” and referred to Trump's victory as “proof that the forces of heaven are on our side.”

Trump reciprocated the compliment in his comments, praising Milei's policies and complimenting him on his leadership. “The job you've done is incredible,” Trump said, adding that “You know, MAGA, make Argentina great again.” With a round of applause, Trump declared the Argentine President a MAGA person. “And you know, he's doing that,” the President-elect told the crowd.

The relationship between Trump and Milei is not new. The GOP leader has been outspoken in his support since his victory in November 2023.

Here's what Trump said after Milei's win

Trump wrote encouraging comments on X shortly after Milei's victory: “You will turn your country around and truly Make Argentina Great Again!”

When the two first met in February at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Milei rushed up to Trump with wide-eyed excitement, yelling “President!” and then embracing him.

Milei is one of the most prominent right-wing characters in Latin America. He gained notoriety as a television personality and a harsh critic of Argentina's political establishment.