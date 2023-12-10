close_game
close_game
News / World News / Javier Milei sworn in as Argentina's president

Javier Milei sworn in as Argentina's president

AFP |
Dec 10, 2023 09:21 PM IST

"I swear to God and country... to carry out with loyalty and patriotism the position of president of the Argentine nation," he said.

Libertarian economist Javier Milei was sworn in Sunday as Argentina's president, after a resounding election victory fueled by fury over the country's economic crisis.

Argentina's new president Javier Milei delivers a speech after swearing in during his inauguration ceremony.(AFP)
Argentina's new president Javier Milei delivers a speech after swearing in during his inauguration ceremony.(AFP)

"I swear to God and country... to carry out with loyalty and patriotism the position of president of the Argentine nation," he said as he took the oath of office, before outgoing President Alberto Fernandez placed the presidental sash over his shoulders.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Javier Milei warned there was no alternative to a fiscal "shock" in his maiden speech after being sworn into office on Sunday, saying his predecessors had left the country without funds and on a path to hyperinflation.

The outsider libertarian, a former TV pundit, has ridden a wave of voter anger at triple-digit inflation, tumbling foreign currency reserves and rising poverty amid the South American country's worst economic crisis in over two decades.

"We need a fiscal adjustment that falls on the state and not on the private sector," he said. "There is no money."

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out