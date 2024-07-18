Shah Rukh Khan dances to Young Shahrukh song by Canadian rapper Tesher at Ambani wedding. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan recently attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding in Mumbai on July 12. A video of the actor dancing his heart out in the baraat and having a meta moment was shared by a fan online. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan was in pain during Pathaan shoot due to injury but didn't tell anyone: Choreographer Bosco Martis) Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan pose for pictures on the red carpet at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai.(REUTERS)

Shah Rukh Khan dances to Young Shahrukh

A fan page of Shah Rukh shared an inside video from the Ambani wedding on X (formerly Twitter). “King Khan grooving to "Young Shah Rukh" is a whole vibe,” they wrote sharing the video. In it, Canadian rapper Tesher can be seen singing his song Young Shahrukh on stage. The camera cuts to Shah Rukh, who shows off his moves to the number.

At the end of the performance, Shah Rukh and Tesher even point towards each other before the rapper starts singing his hit number Jalebi Baby, which he created with Jason Derula. For the unversed, Tesher created the song Young Shahrukh in 2020 and the lyrics talk of how the rapper feels as famous as the Bollywood star.

A Devdas reunion

There was a mini-Devdas reunion at the Ambani wedding. Madhuri Dixit bumped into Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh at the wedding. Her husband, Dr Shriram Nene shared pictures on Instagram from the wedding.

One set of pictures see Madhuri and Shriram pose with Shah Rukh, his wife Gauri Khan and children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan. Another picture sees them pose with Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan. Shah Rukh, Madhuri and Aishwarya acted in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2002 film Devdas.

The Ambani baraat

Anant’s baraat went on for hours and was a star-studded affair. Featuring numerous performances by musicians and singers, it also saw a bevvy of Bollywood celebrities dancing their heart out. Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and Ananya Panday stole the show with their moves while Anil Kapoor, Rajinikanth and Sanjay Dutt also joined in the revelry.