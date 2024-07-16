 Shah Rukh Khan was in pain during Pathaan shoot due to injury but didn't tell anyone: Choreographer Bosco Martis | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shah Rukh Khan was in pain during Pathaan shoot due to injury but didn't tell anyone: Choreographer Bosco Martis

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sanya
Jul 16, 2024 01:41 PM IST

Choreographer Bosco Martis revealed how an 'uneasy' Shah Rukh Khan shot for Pathaan's song Jhoome Jo Pathaan amid severe pain.

Choreographer Bosco Martis is in news for his latest song starring Vicky Kaushal – Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz. In a new interview with India Today, Bosco discussed his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan on one of last year's most-talked about songs, Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Also read: Vicky Kaushal reacts to Tauba Tauba choreographer Bosco Martis's fight for credit

Shah Rukh Khan was seen with Deepika Padukone in Pathaan song Jhoome Jo Pathaan.
Shah Rukh Khan was seen with Deepika Padukone in Pathaan song Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

'Shah Rukh Khan will not say no to any steps'

He praised Shah Rukh Khan's dedication, saying the actor never requested changes to choreography despite being in severe pain because of his knee injury. Bosco recalled, “We have associated with SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) since Swades. We choreographed the song Yeh Tara Who Tara. From then to now, it’s been an amazing experience with him. The kind of commitment and the kind of person that he is, he will not say no to any steps. He would do the steps; most of the time because of his knee injury, he was always in pain, but he never let you know.”

'He would do all the moves without any complaints'

He added, "During the shoot of Jhoome Jo Pathaan, the streets were cobbled, and the shoes too. But he (Shah Rukh Khan) never said anything about how uneasy he was. He would just do all the moves without any complaints, we would not even know that he used to go back to his van to fix himself up. He'll never let you change any steps, he will do everything that you want him to do."

Shah Rukh Khan's dance in Jhoome Jo Pathaan garnered widespread acclaim. The Pathaan song also featured Deepika Padukone. Bosco's choreography was also praised in the Pathaan song. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action film was released on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Bosco is part of the choreographer duo Bosco-Caesar alongside Caesar Gonsalves. The choreographers have worked together on hundreds of songs in Hindi films.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan was in pain during Pathaan shoot due to injury but didn't tell anyone: Choreographer Bosco Martis
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On