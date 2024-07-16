Shah Rukh Khan was in pain during Pathaan shoot due to injury but didn't tell anyone: Choreographer Bosco Martis

'Shah Rukh Khan will not say no to any steps'

He praised Shah Rukh Khan's dedication, saying the actor never requested changes to choreography despite being in severe pain because of his knee injury. Bosco recalled, “We have associated with SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) since Swades. We choreographed the song Yeh Tara Who Tara. From then to now, it’s been an amazing experience with him. The kind of commitment and the kind of person that he is, he will not say no to any steps. He would do the steps; most of the time because of his knee injury, he was always in pain, but he never let you know.”

'He would do all the moves without any complaints'

He added, "During the shoot of Jhoome Jo Pathaan, the streets were cobbled, and the shoes too. But he (Shah Rukh Khan) never said anything about how uneasy he was. He would just do all the moves without any complaints, we would not even know that he used to go back to his van to fix himself up. He'll never let you change any steps, he will do everything that you want him to do."

Shah Rukh Khan's dance in Jhoome Jo Pathaan garnered widespread acclaim. The Pathaan song also featured Deepika Padukone. Bosco's choreography was also praised in the Pathaan song. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action film was released on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Bosco is part of the choreographer duo Bosco-Caesar alongside Caesar Gonsalves. The choreographers have worked together on hundreds of songs in Hindi films.