Vicky Kaushal reacts to Tauba Tauba choreographer Bosco Martis's fight for credit: ‘Wo step ghar se thodi le kar aaya’

Vicky Kaushal says it takes an army to create a song

Vicky, while reacting to the credit issue faced by Indian choreographers, opined, “Main vo step ghar se thodi na le kar aaya, vo mujhe diya gaya, vo mujhe Bosco sir ne diya. Every person who is standing behind the camera is the real hero who builds whatever is happening in front of the camera. Because we are in front of the camera, vo shuru ki wah-waahi, ya joote chappal jo bhi paddne hote hain, vo humein hi paddte hain. (The main step wasn't something I brought from home; it was taught to me by Bosco sir. Because we are in front of the camera, the initial praise or the criticism, whatever it may be, falls on us). But they are really the heroes. It takes an army, it takes the effort of 300 people to create a song, a film, or anything. So, they should be applauded equally, if not more. I hundred percent agree (with what Bosco said)

Hrithik Roshan-Salman Khan praise Vicky Kaushal

Vicky's dance moves in Tauba Tauba were lauded by Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan. While commenting on the peppy track, Hrithik wrote, “Well done man… Love the style (red heart emoticon).” The Bad Newz actor replied, “@hrithikroshan I think you do have an idea as to what this means to me Sir!!!” Salman also appreciated the dance and wrote, “Great moves Vicky, song looking good. Best wishes.” The actor responded and captioned his comment as, “So sweet of you Salman sir!! Thank you so much... This means so much to me and the whole team! (red heart and namaste emojis).”

Vicky will be next seen in Anand Tiwari's Bad Newz and Laxman Utekar's Chhava.