Vicky Kaushal reacts to Tauba Tauba choreographer Bosco Martis's fight for credit: ‘Wo step ghar se thodi le kar aaya’
Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Bad Newz. He recently supported choreographer Bosco Martis over choreographer's credit for songs.
Vicky Kaushal is winning hearts with his dance moves in Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz. The actor's energy and dancing skills is being praised by his fans as well as other Bollywood celebrities. However, the song's choreographer Bosco Martis had objected to actor's solely getting the credit whenever a new song becomes popular. Vicky, in a recent interview with India Today backed Bosco and said he won't be able to dance had he not learnt from the choreographer. (Also read: Tauba Tauba choreographer says 'attention is diverted towards' Vicky Kaushal for dance steps: Why is he glorified?)
Vicky Kaushal says it takes an army to create a song
Vicky, while reacting to the credit issue faced by Indian choreographers, opined, “Main vo step ghar se thodi na le kar aaya, vo mujhe diya gaya, vo mujhe Bosco sir ne diya. Every person who is standing behind the camera is the real hero who builds whatever is happening in front of the camera. Because we are in front of the camera, vo shuru ki wah-waahi, ya joote chappal jo bhi paddne hote hain, vo humein hi paddte hain. (The main step wasn't something I brought from home; it was taught to me by Bosco sir. Because we are in front of the camera, the initial praise or the criticism, whatever it may be, falls on us). But they are really the heroes. It takes an army, it takes the effort of 300 people to create a song, a film, or anything. So, they should be applauded equally, if not more. I hundred percent agree (with what Bosco said)
Hrithik Roshan-Salman Khan praise Vicky Kaushal
Vicky's dance moves in Tauba Tauba were lauded by Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan. While commenting on the peppy track, Hrithik wrote, “Well done man… Love the style (red heart emoticon).” The Bad Newz actor replied, “@hrithikroshan I think you do have an idea as to what this means to me Sir!!!” Salman also appreciated the dance and wrote, “Great moves Vicky, song looking good. Best wishes.” The actor responded and captioned his comment as, “So sweet of you Salman sir!! Thank you so much... This means so much to me and the whole team! (red heart and namaste emojis).”
Vicky will be next seen in Anand Tiwari's Bad Newz and Laxman Utekar's Chhava.
