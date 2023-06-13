Home / Trending / Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction to video of cat watching Jhoome Jo Pathaan goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction to video of cat watching Jhoome Jo Pathaan goes viral

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 13, 2023 05:38 PM IST

A fan tweeted a video of their cat watching the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan reacted to it, and his response has gone viral.

Shah Rukh Khan delighted his fans on June 12 by hosting a 15-minute #AskSRK session on Twitter, where he interacted with his fans from across the globe. During the session, the actor shared responses in his signature style, talked about his upcoming projects and his kids. Amid this, Shah Rukh Khan even responded to a video of a cat enjoying a song from his latest film Pathaan. Expectedly, his reaction to the video has gone viral online.

Cat watching Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from the film Pathaan. (Twitter/@tiasriirera8)

“Ok 15 minutes #AskSRK because we all need our 15 minutes of Game,” wrote Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter. A fan responded to his tweet with a video showcasing their cat engrossed in watching the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Alongside the heartwarming video, the fan wrote, “Hi sir. I think my cat loves you,” while adding two laughing emoticons.

Shah Rukh Khan, renowned for his quick wit, couldn't resist responding to the tweet that had caught his attention. He humorously replied, “Give my love to the cat….now just need some dogs to also start liking my films and I will be set!!”

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet here:

The actor’s reaction to the cat enjoying his song Jhoome Jo Pathaan went viral with over 1.9 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. It has also raked up more than 1,800 likes and several retweets.

Here’s how people reacted to the tweet:

“So cute,” expressed a Twitter user with heart emoticons. Another added, “What a cute little cat.” “Your cat has impeccable music taste,” commented a third. A fourth wrote, “Who doesn’t love him....everyone.” “This cat is the luckiest cat to get a reply from SRK,” shared a fifth.

its viral viral video shah rukh khan srk pathan cat video + 4 more
