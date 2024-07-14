Madhuri Dixit's husband Shriram Nene's video from Ambani wedding shows he's now a Bollywood buff. Watch

Actor Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, attended the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 12. The couple shared a video on Instagram, which sees them having a ball with Bollywood celebrities at the star-studded event. (Also Read: Madhuri Dixit dances to Choli Ke Peeche at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding, her husband Shriram is 'mesmerised') Dr Shriram Nene was not a fan of Bollywood when he married Madhuri Dixit.

Dr Shriram Nene shakes a leg

The video, set to Crew's remix of Madhuri’s iconic song Choli Ke Peeche, is captioned, “Amazing times celebrating the wedding of Anant and Radhika! Spectacular Baraat. Fabulous friends and family coming together and having fun!” In the video, Shriram can be seen capturing the joyous moments, including his wife's graceful dance moves and his own enthusiastic participation in the celebrations.

The video features Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, and several other Bollywood celebrities. Shriram also clicked pictures and videos with these celebrities, with Rekha, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ranbir Kapoor, and others posing for him.

Fans were thrilled to see Shriram, who didn’t even know of Madhuri’s fame when he married her, become such a Bollywood fanboy. One fan commented, “FOR SOME REASON THIS IS WILD TO ME AND I LIVE.” Another wrote, “Best video of the celebrations. And hope you know what a sensation (scandal) this song created back then.... absolutely loved music, the track," referring to the furrore caused by Choli Ke Peeche from Madhuri's 1993 film Khal Nayak.

When Shriram didn’t know about Madhuri’s fame

Talking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube podcast, Shriram, a surgeon from the US, admitted he knew nothing of Madhuri’s ‘past history’ before they married in 1999. “I don’t know her like that. I never knew her past history and she never knew mine. We came from very different worlds yet similar. Like the sub-region Maharashtra, same kind of language and background,” he said.

He added, “Neither of us thought that this would happen. I would say this is the most amazing thing in my life. It doesn’t matter what you do for a living when you find your soulmate. At the end of day, what matters is your relationship and the fun that you have together.”

Madhuri will be reportedly seen in Bhool Bhulaiayaa 3.