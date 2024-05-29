Madhuri Dixit deletes her 'All Eyes On Rafah' post; internet reacts: 'Pathetic, very disappointed'

The 'All Eyes On Rafah' social media campaign gained momentum after an Israeli airstrike triggered a fire, killing dozens of Palestinians in a camp in Rafah on Sunday. Among the Bollywood celebs that amplified the viral 'All Eyes On Rafah' post in support of Palestine was Madhuri Dixit. However, she soon deleted her Instagram Stories and was criticised by a section of social media users for the same. Also read: Pooja Bhatt reacts as ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trends again after stars extend support to Palestine Madhuri Dixit was lowkey trending on X for deleting her 'All Eyes On Rafah' post.

Reactions to Madhuri's now-deleted post

Taking to the comments section of an Instagram Reels the actor shared of herself in a pink lehenga on Monday, a person wrote on Wednesday, "Posting and deleting because of what some people think is even more pathetic. Very disappointed."

Another wrote, "Ma'am you deleted post after facing backlash..." Sharing a screenshot of Madhuri's deleted Instagram Stories on X, someone tweeted, “Madhuri Dixit too deleted her propaganda story.”

What is 'All Eyes On Rafah'?

Israeli strikes that killed over 40 Palestinians, including many children, in Gaza's Rafah and have drawn condemnation from many countries and human rights organisations. As visuals of bodies and Palestinians with severe injuries emerged on social media, an image with text 'All Eyes on Rafah' started trending.

The social media campaign aims to draw attention to the southern city of the Gaza Strip, where people have been forced to live in cramped camps with no humanitarian aid. The image shows tents at a camp arranged to form 'All Eyes on Rafah', urging people not to turn a blind eye to the situation in Rafah, where over a million people are seeking refuge after fleeing Israeli strikes.

Celebs who shared 'All Eyes On Rafah' post

Among the Indian celebrities who posted the 'All Eyes On Rafah' photo on Instagram, and did not delete it, were Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, Dia Mirza, Dulquer Salmaan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ileana D'Cruz and Nora Fatehi, among others.