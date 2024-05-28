Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Swara Bhasker, Dia Mirza: 8 Indian celebs show support for Palestine post Israel's attack on Rafah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged on Monday that a 'tragic mistake' had been made after an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza city of Rafah set fire to a tent camp housing displaced Palestinians and killed at least 45 people, according to reports. Now, Israel is facing surging international criticism over its latest attack on Palestine, with several Indian celebrities expressing outrage at civilian deaths, including 'children that were burnt alive'. Also read: Swara Bhasker wonders how she would protect her kid if she were born in Gaza; Zeenat Aman breaks silence on conflict Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Swara Bhasker have spoken out in support of Palestine.

Here are 8 Indian celebrities, who have spoken out in support of Palestinians after the recent Israeli strike in Rafah.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram Stories is filled with posts about Palestine.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

On her Instagram Stories, the actor has been amplifying Instagram posts that call out Israel's attack on Rafah. One of the posts Samantha Ruth Prabhu reshared called for a ceasefire in Gaza. It read, “This (Latest attack on Rafah) comes after the ICJ (International Court of Justice) ruled on Friday for Israel to 'immediately halt its military offensive in Rafah. There are no words for this horror. There is nowhere safe to go. It must stop. Ceasefire now.”

Swara Bhasker slammed Israel on Instagram Stories.

Swara Bhasker

Actor Swara Bhasker has been a vocal supporter of Palestinian rights and previously marched in protests supporting the Free Palestine movement. She has been sharing a series of posts on Instagram Stories expressing her anger and frustration over the Rafah attack.

In one of them, she wrote, “We live in a world that expects us to have a balanced response to babies being beheaded and burnt alive in tents!!!! There are no words, only curses in my heart for the smug white men (and women and people) who did this, enabled this, abetted this, funded this, supported this, made a narrative to normalise this, celebrated this...”

Dia Mirza

The actor reshared a post from a pro-Palestine protest on Instagram Stories. Along with the photo that showed a 'Let Gaza live' poster, Dia Mirza added black, white, red and green heart emojis to display her support for the Palestinian flag.

Gauahar Khan

The actor took to Instagram Stories on Monday to reshare a series of posts about the Rafah attack. An excerpt from one of the posts read, “Tonight, mothers in Gaza will again hold their children and hope they sleep. And they, and we, will pray that they wake.”

Aly Goni

The actor shared an 'All eyes on Rafah' post on Instagram Stories. He also reshared a post about 'Israel bombing Rafah 60 times in 48 hours after ICJ orders'.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Taking to Instagram Stories, Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote, “Came across a really disturbing video of beheaded children in Rafah. One cannot just ignore this anymore. When will this end!”

Radhika Apte

Actor Radhika Apte reshared a series on videos and posts about the Rafah attack. One of them said, "We are running out of words. The videos out of Rafah are beyond horrific. Traumatising. More traumatising than we have collectively witnessed thus far."

Nakuul Mehta

The TV actor reshared a post on Instagram Stories that called out Israel. It said, “If your country is beheading children, your country does not deserve to exist...”

Amy Jackson

The British actor and model, who works in south Indian and Hindi films, took to Instagram on Monday to share a post with the caption, "Living our privileged lives while innocent people endure genocide is a stark contrast. As a mother, the pain and suffering of the 600,000 terrified, mostly orphaned children in Rafha is unimaginable. Our society has lost its moral compass. Film festivals and media outlets silencing outcry against genocide highlight the injustice in our world today. We demand a CEASEFIRE. Do not stay silent. Do not let our governments distract from the torture the Palestinian people face. There is NO JUSTIFICATION for the murder of innocent men, women, and children."