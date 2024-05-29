Pooja Bhatt reacts as ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trends again after stars extend support to Palestine

Several A-list Bollywood celebrities have come out to show their solidarity with Palestine. Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Varun Dhawan took to their Instagram Stories to extend their support. Soon after, there was a boycott Bollywood trend on X, which caught the attention of Pooja Bhatt. She has now lashed out at the trend which always attacks the industry for ‘speaking up collectively’. (Also read: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan extend support to Palestine after Israel's attack on Rafah) Pooja Bhatt was last seen in Big Girls Don't Cry

What Pooja Bhatt wrote

Taking to her official X handle, Pooja shared a screengrab of the boycott Bollywood hashtag and wrote in the caption, “And it begins YET again! The price the entertainment Industry pays for speaking up collectively for the atrocities being committed in Palestine.” She also added the hashtag, All eyes on Rafah.

After a few minutes, she reposted the same caption and wrote, “As does the gaslighting in the comments. So predictable. So bereft of any iota of imagination.”

More details

Alia, who is Pooja's half-sister, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday and re-shared a post by @themotherhoodhome which read, “All children deserve love. All children deserve safety. All children deserve peace. All children deserve life. And all mothers deserve to be able to give their children those things (red heart doodle).” Alia wrote in the caption, “#AllEyesOnRafah.”

Kareena Kapoor also took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to re-share a post by the official Instagram handle of UNICEF. In it, Executive Director Catherine Russell condemned the killing of children and families in Rafah, and called the act “unconscionable.” Varun Dhawan also took to his Instagram stories to share the “All Eyes on Rafah” image.

Some of the other stars who have come out with their solidarity are Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza, and Swara Bhasker.

Israeli shelling and airstrikes killed at least 37 people, most of them sheltering in tents, outside the southern Gaza city of Rafah overnight and on Tuesday — pummeling the same area where strikes triggered a deadly fire days earlier in a camp for displaced Palestinians — according to witnesses, emergency workers and hospital officials.