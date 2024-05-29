Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan extend support to Palestine after Israel's attack on Rafah

Days after Israel's attack on Rafah, several A-list Bollywood celebrities have come out to show their solidarity with Palestine. These include Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan among others. (Also Read: Mahira Khan and more Pakistani celebrities show solidarity with Palestine after Israel's attack on Rafah) Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor show solidarity with Palestine

What Alia posted

Alia took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday and re-shared a post by @themotherhoodhome which read, “All children deserve love. All children deserve safety. All children deserve peace. All children deserve life. And all mothers deserve to be able to give their children those things (red heart doodle).” Alia wrote in the caption, “#AllEyesOnRafah.” Alia and her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor gave birth to daughter Raha Kapoor in November 2022.

Alia's sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor also took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to re-share a post by the official Instagram handle of UNICEF, which Executive Director Catherine Russell condemning the killing of children and families in Rafah, calling the act “unconscionable.” Actor Varun Dhawan also took to his Instagram stories to share the “All Eyes on Rafah” image doing the rounds on social media in protest of Israel's latest attack.

Other actors who joined them in solidarity included Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Samantha Prabhu, Dia Mirza, and Swara Bhasker.

Israel-Palestine conflict

Israeli shelling and airstrikes killed at least 37 people, most of them sheltering in tents, outside the southern Gaza city of Rafah overnight and on Tuesday — pummeling the same area where strikes triggered a deadly fire days earlier in a camp for displaced Palestinians.

Israel's assault on Rafah, launched May 6, spurred more than 1 million people to flee the city, the U.N. agency helping Palestinian refugees said Tuesday. Most were already displaced multiple times in the nearly eight-month war between Israel and Hamas. Families are now scattered across makeshift tent camps and other war-ravaged areas.

A spokesperson for the World Health Organisation said the casualties from Sunday’s strike and fire “absolutely overwhelmed” field hospitals in the area, which were already running short on supplies to treat severe burns.

The United States and other allies of Israel have warned against a full-fledged offensive in the city, with the Joe Biden administration saying this would cross a “red line” and refusing to provide offensive arms for such an undertaking.