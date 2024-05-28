Mahira Khan and more Pakistani celebrities show solidarity with Palestine after Israel's attack on Rafah

What did they say

Mahira took to Instagram to express her anguish. She shared several images and videos highlighting the atrocities faced by the people of Rafah. She wrote, “Burnt people alive! While they slept in tents which were ‘safe zones’! Repeated bombings of refugees! What the hell kind of a world are we living in? Who are these people who can see burnt decapitated babies and not be shaken to the core? This power-hungry world has failed you, Palestine.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Model and actor Amna Ilyas echoed similar sentiments, and wondered about the state of the world: “When will all of this stop? What kind of world are we living in? It most certainly is becoming a hell. Humanity has left the world.”

Actor Yumna Zaidi also urged people to "stand up for Palestine”. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Several deaths were reported in another Israeli attack on Rafah, stand up for the truth”.

Actor Ali Rehman Khan highlighted the magnitude of brutality, saying, "Charred and decapitated babies! Tents set on fire and they’re still playing the victim? This is genocide! And the world needs to wake up! The greatest of the war crimes humanity has ever witnessed and humanity and its torchbearers have failed. May Allah have mercy”.

Actors Hania Ahmed and RJ Anoushey Ashraf also condemned the attack, sharing, “Israel is burning people alive in Rafah right now”.

Musician Umair Jaswal also posted the widely circulating artwork depicting Rafah as a burning hand, accompanied by hashtags #Palestine and #Genocide.

Actor Zara Tareen has urged for a digital protest on June 1, and tagged it as a "Global Log Out Day”. Her Instagram post called for a 24-hour boycott of social media platforms. It read, “Global log out day. Meta and Instagram are silencing and restricting free speech. Let’s log out for at least one whole day to let them know the subscriber is the power, not the platform."

Writer Fatima Bhutto wrote, “We should not rest till this is stopped. My heart aches.”

Know about Israel and Gaza conflict

The war in Gaza started after Hamas terrorists attacked southern Israel on October 7, 2023. The Hamas terrorists killed civilians, including women and children in the unprovoked attack. The terrorists abducted hundreds of Israelis and took them into their stronghold in Gaza.

While efforts of a second or permanent ceasefire are on, Israel has launched an offensive in Gaza's Rafah, defying requests against it from countries across the world, including the United States.