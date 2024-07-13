Madhuri Dixit dances to Choli Ke Peeche at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding, her husband Shriram is 'mesmerised'

Actor Madhuri Dixit, who attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, danced to her iconic song Choli Ke Peeche at the event. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo shared a video of Madhuri, her husband Shriram Nene and other guests at the event. (Also Read | Madhuri Dixit’s husband Shriram Nene on the biggest challenge in their marriage) Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene danced at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Madhuri dances to her Khal Nayak song

Madhuri grabbed the attention with her mesmerizing moves, signature style and graceful expressions. She smiled while grooving to the track. Her husband, Shriram Nene, who stood behind her, was seen trying out some dance steps too. He later stopped and kept looking at her while smiling. All the other guests were also seen dancing to the song. The track is from the 1993 film Khal Nayak.

Fans react to clip

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "Madhuri's husband looks mesmerized by her." "She is so elegant, so classy. Her dance moves to this song are so nice," read a comment. A person said, "Madhuri is an ageless beauty. What a graceful person." An Instagram user said, "Grace personified. Amazing person."

Madhuri made a stylish entry at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre on Friday with her family. She wore a pastel lehenga. Shriram Nene also opted for a traditional outfit.

Anant and Radhika's wedding ceremony

The videos and pictures from the star-studded wedding ceremony emerged on social media platforms. In a video, Anant and Radhika were surrounded by their friends and family as they exchanged garlands. Radhika wore a stunning lehenga by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for the wedding. Anant Ambani wore a red and pink sherwani for the occasion. The wedding celebration of Radhika with Anant Ambani took place at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

More events over the weekend

Their Shubh Vivaah will be followed by Shubh Aashirwad on July 13 and Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception on July 14. The wedding ceremony saw the presence of Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone among others.