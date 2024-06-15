Madhuri Dixit’s husband Shriram Nene on the biggest challenge in their marriage: ‘Searching for anonymity…’

Shriram talked about their bond and secret to a happy married in a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia.

Partner for life

In the interview, he was asked what it is like to get married to a superstar. To which, Sriram said, “I don’t know her like that. She is my wife and partner, and my encouragement to people is be what you always wanted to be and support the people with you. We are partners in a marriage where we look out for each other forever. If you develop that kind of relationship, it doesn’t matter what they did. I never knew her past history and she never knew mine. We came from very different worlds yet similar. Like sub-region Maharashtra, same kind of language and background. Neither of us thought that this would happen. I would say this is the most amazing thing in my life.”

He shared that what you do for a living doesn’t matter when you find your soulmate. Talking about the challenges they faced as a couple, he said, “Our main challenge is anonymity. We just wanted to put our pants in one leg at a time and behave like normal people. The luckiest thing is we both enjoy that. We are very grateful for everything.”

He described Madhuri as a down to earth person, and respectful towards everyone. Sometime back, Madhuri had also talked about her marriage in a video shared on Sriram’s YouTube channel. She said, “We always had that partnership where we looked after each other and made sure the kids were always looked after and loved. There are times when it is difficult but there are times when we know whatever we are doing in life is for the good and is something we both want.”

About their marriage

Madhuri got married to Shriram, a doctor, in 1999. Taking a break from acting work, Madhuri relocated to the US and lived there for over a decade. The couple's first son Arin was born in 2003, and their second child Ryan was born in 2005. She returned to the work scene with Aaja Nachle in 2007. They relocated to India in 2011. Since then, Shriram has been a YouTuber on food and health, and also opened a production house with Madhuri, RnM Moving Pictures.