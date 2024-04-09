Alka Yagnik reacts to Choli Ke Peeche remix with more rap portions: ‘Baj raha he bajne do’

Alka Yagnik is not interested in commenting on the remixed version of her song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai that has been used for the heist comedy film, Crew. The National Award-winning singer was in conversation with Bollywood Bubble where she shared how it is the trend nowadays to add rap in songs, but that is okay since the song still has her voice in it. (Also read: Ila Arun is ‘dumbfounded’ by Crew's Choli Ke Peeche remix: ‘You may call me old, but original song is all heart') Alka Yagnik has reacted to the remixed version of Choli Ke Peeche.

What Alka said

Talking about the song, Alka said, “Kya comment karu uske upar? Aur woh gaana bohot popular hai. Pehle bhi bajta tha bohot, abhi bhi baj raha hai. Maine bola ki theek hai hamara gaana hai, hamare awaaz main hi hai remix, baj raha he bajne do achcha hi hai! It is a hit song… usme rap-wap daal kar ke… theek hai yaar. Ye zamaana hi he, ye chal hi raha aisa, ye daur hi he aisa (What do you want me to comment? That song was very popular. Earlier also it was everywhere, now also it is everywhere. I was like, okay it is my song and the remix still has my voice. Let it be it is good only! They have added rap and it is okay. This is the trend nowadays)."

‘Arre woh hit hi tha!’

In the same interview, she talked about her reaction to rap songs. “Naya kuch nahi kar rahe hai, bas rhythm pattern change kar rahe hain. Bich mein rap daal dete. bolte gaana hit he. Arre woh hit hi tha! Lekin Lata didi, Asha Didi ka gaana bhi utha rahe he? Those songs of that era... unko jab tehes nehes karte hei toh takleef hota he. Those are masterpieces, those should not be touched (It is nothing new, just the rhythm pattern is changed with the rap in between. That was a hit song before, also. You are even doing the same with Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle's songs. When you play with those songs, that really pains me),” she said.

Earlier Ila Arun had shared her reaction to the new remixed version. “What else I could do, except give them my blessings? I was dumbfounded but couldn't ask them why have you done this?” she said as per a report by India Today.

In Crew, the song has been remixed by Akshay and IP, sung by Diljit Dosanjh and IP Singh, and written by IP Singh. It features Kareena Kapoor lip-syncing to the lyrics in a nightclub.

