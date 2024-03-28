Ila Arun is ‘dumbfounded’ by Crew's Choli Ke Peeche remix: ‘You may call me old, but original song is all heart'

Ila Arun is ‘dumbfounded’ by the recreation of her iconic song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai for the upcoming film, Crew, as per a report by India Today. Kareena Kapoor features in the new track whereas the original one from Subhash Ghai's 1993 film Khal Nayak featured Madhuri Dixit and Neena Gupta. (Also Read: Crew song Choli Ke Peeche: Kareena Kapoor grooves on remix of Madhuri Dixit's iconic number from Khal Nayak. Watch) Ila Arun is not impressed by Kareena Kapoor's version of Choli Ke Peechi from Crew.

What Ila said about Crew song

“People have liked Kareena dancing to the song, but how can I forget? You may call me old, but the original song is all heart. Here in this song, Kareena is having fun, but the original was a very well-choreographed song featuring Madhuri Dixit and Neena Gupta, that was brilliant and will remain that forever,” said Ila.

Reveals her first reaction

She also revealed that she didn't know about the song's recreation until 5 minutes before the track was launched officially. She said the music label Tips called her immediately before the song launch and sought her blessing. Ila said, "What else I could do, except give them my blessings? I was dumbfounded but couldn't ask them why have you done this?

Ila added that the new music composers should be making original songs instead of recreating the classics under the pretext of making it relevant for a new generation. She also claimed that if songs are being recreated, the original artistes should be kept in loop and should be duly compensated for the same.

Original Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai

While Ila and Alka Yagnik lent their vocals to the original track, it was composed by Lakshmikant-Pyarelal and written by Anand Bakshi. It was choreographed by Saroj Khan.

About the recreation

The new song has been remixed by Akshay and IP, sung by Diljit Dosanjh and IP Singh, and written by IP Singh. Farah Khan has choreographed the track. In the song, Kareena is seen grooving and lip-syncing to the song in a pink outfit at a nightclub.

Crew also stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma among others. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and Rhea Kapoor's Anil Kapoor Productions, the heist comedy will release in cinemas this Friday.

