Mallika Sherawat says she was offered Jalebi Baby song: I cut the call and told them to get lost

Mallika Sherawat's song Jalebi Bai from film Double Dhamaal became a party favourite song after its release. Last year, singer Tesher released Jalebi Baby, which was inspired by Mallika's 2011 song. In a new interview, Mallika said that she got a call to do the song but she disconnected the call and told them to ‘get lost’. Also Read: Mallika Sherawat says Bollywood actresses lie about never giving auditions

Mallika's song Jalebi Bai was choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Canadian singer Tesher later took inspiration from the song for Jalebi Baby. Jason Derulo appeared in the remix version of the track which was released in May last year.

In a new interview with Mashable India, when Mallika was asked about the craze of ‘Jalebi’ in the US, she said, “Whenever I walk on the streets and people are like ‘Hey Jalebi Baby’ and ‘Are you Jalebi Baby’. I will share videos with you. I wasn't even aware where it came from. Then my manager told me that this song is a hit."

When she was asked if she actually didn't know about the hit song Jalebi Baby, she said, “No, I wasn't aware of the song. They called me and asked me if I can do this song. Mujhe laga kaun faltu hai (I was like who is this person).” And I told them, don't call and disturb me and get lost. I cut the call then. I wasn't even aware who was Tesher. How would I know? I get so many crank calls and I thought someone is doing a prank on me."

Mallika made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Khwaish. She later appeared in Mahesh Bhatt's film Murder, which also starred Emraan Hashmi and Ashmit Patel. She will be seen next in RK, which also stars Rajat Kapoor, Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhijeet Deshpande, Abhishek Sharrma, Grace Girdhar, and Vaishali Malhara in key roles. It will release on July 22.

