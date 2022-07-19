Mallika Sherawat says Bollywood actresses lie about never giving auditions: 'Jackie Chan showed me their audition tapes'

Mallika Sherawat is currently promoting her upcoming film RK/RKay. In a new interview, Mallika opened up about her Bollywood career and how she made her international debut with Jackie Chan's Chinese film The Myth in 2005. While talking about the film, she revealed that Jackie showed him the tapes of other Bollywood actors who had auditioned for the film. Also Read: Mallika Sherawat opens up on facing hypocrisy and harassment in showbiz

Mallika Sherawat rose to fame with Mahesh Bhatt's 2004 romantic thriller Murder. The following year, she made her international debut in Jackie Chan's Chinese film The Myth.

In an interview with Mashable India, Mallika recalled the time when she auditioned for The Myth. She said, “I got the role via audition and I am very proud to say that he auditioned every actress in Bollywood. So all these actresses jo chui mui bann ke kehti hain ‘hum toh kabhi audition nahi karti' woh sab jhooth bol rahi hain (So all these female actors who claim that they never went for the audition are lying). I have seen their auditions. Jackie showed me their audition tapes. They loved me. They loved my fitness because I do a lot of yoga. I have a flexible body."

Talking about Jackie Chan, she said, “He is a great guy. Very wonderful, helpful. He opened doors for me in Hollywood. He really supported me. When I got Myth, I decided to do all the action for the film but that was the worst decision of my life.”

Mallika's upcoming film RK/RKay, also stars Rajat Kapoor, Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhijeet Deshpande, Abhishek Sharrma, Grace Girdhar, and Vaishali Malhara in key roles. The film has already been screened and appreciated at several international festivals including Shanghai International Film Festival, River to River Festival in Florence, Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, Austin Film Festival and Pune International Film Festival. It will release on July 22.

