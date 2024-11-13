Michael Strahan breaks silence on national anthem controversy after snapping at journalist, ‘I have nothing…’

Michael Strahan has issued a heartfelt statement after facing backlash for his stance at a recent performance of the national anthem. The NFL Hall of Famer came under fire for standing with his hands interlocked at waist level as the Star Spangled Banner played during Fox’s special football coverage from Naval Base San Diego on Sunday. His stance raised several eyebrows as he did not put his hand over his heart like the rest of the commentators. Michael Strahan with his Fox News crew on Sunday (X)

NFL star Michael Strahan breaks silence on national anthem controversy

Shortly after the broadcast, netizens fumed at Strahan, accusing him of “disrespecting” the United States. Amid the backlash, he was approached by a Daily Mail reporter outside his house on Tuesday. When asked about the whole national anthem brouhaha, the Good Morning America host snapped, throwing away the journalist's phone. “Don’t come to my house, man!” he yelled.

With things escalating online, Strahan was forced to address the controversy. The 52-year-old took to Instagram later that day and issued a heartfelt statement. “I have nothing to protest, I have no statement to be made,” he said. “The only statement that should be made that I want to make is I love the military, I’ve always loved the military, and I will always love the military.”

Strahan went on to say that he so often does “programs to help veterans and soldiers.” “I grew up on a military base with a father who was a major in the army. My brother, my sister, my cousins, they all served in the military — I’m a military brat,” he continued, adding that his stance on Sunday was the result of him being “caught up in the moment.” “And so the fact of somebody saying that you know, I’m unpatriotic, couldn’t be any further from the truth.”

Reflecting on the moment he realised that he did not put his hand over his chest, the television host said, “I somewhat panic and I’m like, ‘Do I be the fool that puts his hand over his heart after or do I just stand here with my hand in front of me respectfully?’ Which, that’s what I did, that’s what happened.” Strahan was also backed by his Fox News co-host, Jay Glazer, who slammed those accusing the NFL star of being unpatriotic.

“Let me tell you this, I don’t know if I have a friend who is more proud of his military roots than Michael, growing up on an army base constantly talking about what he learned from his dad Major Gene Strahan and how his time there shaped him. I heard it CONSTANTLY, still do!” Glazer wrote on X. “But also, with no fanfare I personally saw him donate thousands of dollars of clothes to veterans, including many homeless veterans as well clothes for veterans to go on job interviews.”