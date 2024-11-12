BTS' J-Hope teases ‘good news soon’, reveals why he travelled to LA after military discharge

Fans have been wondering why BTS member J-Hope hasn't been too active since his military discharge last month. On Tuesday, the BTS member hosted a brief live session on Weverse and spoke about a host of topics, including his upcoming projects, life after military discharge, his health, and college entrance exams in South Korea. He also shared that he is currently in Los Angeles. (Also Read | J-Hope finishes military service, greeted by Jin, BTS ARMY upon return. Watch) J-Hope hosted a live session on Weverse from LA.

J-Hope teases new music

Teasing about his new projects, J-Hope said, "I'm doing well! I can't tell you what I'm preparing for, but I'm preparing a lot of things for you guys. It's been so long since a live session. Hopefully, I'll prepare hard and also be able to give you guys good news soon. Jin hyung's album is coming out soon, he prepared really hard for it. I'm really looking forward to it."

J-hope on why he went to LA after military discharge

He also opened up about his life post-military discharge. "I'll try to do what I came here to do. I wanted to come to the US to adjust to the life I was living before. Somehow, the time for my discharge came, and even as I was discharged, I felt like, have I really been discharged. So as I'm here (in LA), I feel like I've finally been discharged, so I think I made the right decision." He also said, "I will adjust here well first, and once I go back to Korea, I hope I'll be able to adjust there too quickly."

J-Hope chit-chats with BTS ARMY

J-Hope also informed his fans that he has "gained a bit of weight", adding that he has been working out a lot. The BTS member also wished his fans for their exams. He said, "I hope that you do well on your college entrance exams and that you will have great results. and ARMYs, please be healthy." J-Hope also spoke about his dog Mickey saying that he not only met him but also "walked him a lot". He added that he wasn't "sick but just talking softly".

J-Hope talks about music

J-Hope also asked fans about their opinion on what kind of music they would want to listen to. "If I were to make music, what kind (of genre) would you like me to do? 'Rap'? Of course, I will. 'Rhythmical music?' Like pop? 'Whatever Hoseok wants to do'? I'm so conflicted because of this." He also said that the songs he uploaded on my social media were teh ones he "used to listen to when I was younger".

J-hope said he missed fans

The BTS rapper concluded his live soon for a meeting. He said, "Anyways, the reason I came on live is because I thought you might be curious as to what and how I've been doing lately. I thought just letting you know things like this is important. I came because I miss you...I'll end now. If I get a chance, I'll come visit again, and next time, I'll come back with a more hyped and upped J-Hope."

In October, J-Hope ended his eighteen months of South Korean military service.