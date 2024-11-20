Menu Explore
Netflix says Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing match was ‘the most-streamed sporting event'

ByHT News Desk
Nov 20, 2024 01:23 PM IST

The live-streamed fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson brought in an average of 108 million viewers and 65 million concurrent streams

Netflix said the Mike Tyson versu Jake Paul boxing match was the “most-streamed global sporting event ever", The Verge reported.

Jake Paul lands a left to Mike Tyson during their heavyweight boxing match on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas(AP)
Jake Paul lands a left to Mike Tyson during their heavyweight boxing match on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas(AP)

The live-streamed match brought in an average of 108 million viewers and 65 million concurrent streams, according to the report, which cited TVision data in the US and first-party data in global markets.

This was despite widespread issues with video quality as well as buffering.

Out of the 65 million simultaneous streams, 38 million came from households in the US and it accounted for 56% of TV watching between midnight and 1 am that day in the US.

Despite being the most streamed sporting event ever, it did fall behind some other huge global sports telecasts with the NFL claiming the Super Bowl LVIII in February had a global audience of around 186 million people (123.7 million from the US), and FIFA claiming a global audience of more than 1 billion for the 2022 men’s World Cup final between Argentina and France, according to an article by The Hollywood reporter.

Though concerns do exist whether Netflix can handle the huge number of viewers tuning in for future live events due to the aforementioned glitches, the streaming service will start airing WWE’s Monday Night Raw next year as well as two live football games on Christmas.

