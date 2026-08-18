Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 price in India: Monthly EMI breakdown and buying guide

At 201 g, the Galaxy Z Fold8 is designed to be manageable to hold for long periods, which may help limit hand fatigue during calls, reading, and content consumption throughout the day.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM, handles heavy multitasking, gaming, and AI-powered Galaxy features smoothly, even during extended sessions.

Flex Titanium display technology uses a titanium support plate under the 7.6-inch LTPO AMOLED panel to reduce visible fold lines, so the inner screen feels closer to a tablet than a traditional foldable.

A wider 5.5-inch cover display with a 10:16 aspect ratio means users can browse, reply to messages, and scroll through content without opening the phone, making it feel more like a regular smartphone in daily use.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 combines a larger usable cover screen, a less visible crease on the inner display, and high-end performance in a 201 g book-style foldable available in India today.

With Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance, the price can be divided into monthly payments. Users can explore options for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 on EMI to find a monthly instalment plan that fits their budget before they head to a store.

A phone that folds in half and fits in a pocket used to mean dealing with a cramped outer screen, a visible crease, and a noticeably heavy device. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 offers an alternative. It is a foldable offering a full tablet-sized inner display alongside a cover screen wide enough for real one-handed use. Whether a user juggles work across multiple apps, consumes a lot of content on the go, or simply wants a foldable device, the Galaxy Z Fold8 provides several features.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 comes in three storage variants, allowing users to select one based on how much they store on their device and how long they plan to keep it.

Breaking the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8's price into monthly instalments makes it more manageable, allowing buyers to purchase a foldable without paying the full amount at once.

Disclaimer: Prices may differ based on location and time. Visit a Bajaj Finance partner store for the latest pricing.

Disclaimer: EMI figures are indicative and may vary based on tenure, processing fees, and applicable interest rates. Please confirm final figures at the time of purchase at a Bajaj Finance partner store.

Which Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 variant may suit different users?

The choice between the three variants depends on how a person uses the phone daily and how long they plan to keep it before upgrading.