Taylor Swift and family hosted Travis Kelce for 'special' Thanksgiving, amid 'vintage Christmas proposal' buzz

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were finally able to take some time off from their packed schedules to celebrate their first Thanksgiving together after missing the last one. According to reports, the pop star’s family hosted the NFL star and his brother’s family with open arms in Nashville for the festive occasion. This comes amid rumors that Taylor could be sporting an engagement ring by Christmas, with experts predicting a "huge and vintage-inspired" proposal. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may take a significant step in their relationship this Christmas, with sources suggesting a potential engagement after securing family approval. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Travis Kelce joined Swift’s family for Thanksgiving

According to People, an insider disclosed, "Taylor and Travis had a great Thanksgiving together with their families." The celebration saw both families bond during the holiday season after the Grammy winner missed the moment last year when she was packed with her South American Eras Tour around the weekend. "It's the first Thanksgiving they celebrated together," the source added.

"Taylor and her family were excited to host the Kelces this year," the source continued. "[Travis' brother] Jason was there with his family and kids too. It was very festive and special." Not only did the couple enjoy their holiday together, but the Cruel Summer singer also quickly joined Travis' mom, Donna, at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on Travis during the Chiefs' match against the Raiders.

The celebration came as a surprise, especially since just a week before Thanksgiving, Donna had mentioned during an appearance on the Today show that Taylor would likely not be joining the Kelces for the holiday. "I don't think so. She's kind of busy right now. She still has her tour to do," the 72-year-old said at the time. "I think we’re just going to be at the football game," she added.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Christmas proposal on cards?

Earlier there were rumours about the lovebirds breaking their engagement news to families during joint Thanksgiving, while we don't know if that happened, sources close to the couple told OK that Taylor and Travis might surprise fans with a Christmas proposal. “Taylor could have an engagement ring on her finger by Christmas with the experts weighing in their thoughts that the proposal will be “huge and vintage inspired”.

The insider further revealed that the Chiefs Tigh End will make sure to take Swift’s family blessing before popping the question. “ he wants to make sure he does everything the right way” before proposing to Swift.

An insider shared that Taylor's family, especially her dad, Scott Swift, has grown very fond of Travis. In fact, Scott gushed about how much he admires Travis during a flight in October, even stating that Travis has made the biggest impact of all of Taylor's past boyfriends over the last 12 years.