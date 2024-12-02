Elton John confirms shocking blindness after severe infection fight: ‘I haven’t been able to see..’

Music icon Elton John has shared a heartbreaking revelation about his health, disclosing that he has lost his sight due to a severe infection. The 77-year-old made the announcement during a recent public appearance at the charity gala performance of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical leaving fans and admirers stunned and concerned. The shocking announcement comes days after he revealed losing eyesight in his right eye. Elton John appears at the curtain call for the Broadway opening night of "Tammy Faye" at the Palace Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 14.(Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

Elton John reveals losing eyesight

During the Sunday night gala, Sir Elton John addressed the audience, revealing, “As some of you may know, I have had issues and now I have lost my sight. I haven’t been able to see the performance, but I have enjoyed listening to it,” as reported by the BBC.

Also read: Chris Martin dances with daughter Apple at Paris debutante ball, ex Gwyneth Paltrow joins for rare pic

The highly anticipated musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada, which premiered at the Dominion Theatre, was headlined by several A-listers including Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Lily Collins, and Elizabeth Hurley.

Sir Elton John even credited his husband, David Furnish, who was also at the event, for standing strong as a pillar and helping him navigate the ordeal. “To my husband, who’s been my rock, because I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews, as you know, I’ve lost my eyesight, so it’s hard for me to see them, but I love to hear them,” John continued. “And, boy, it sounded good tonight! OK! Thank you for coming!”

Also read: Bishop TD Jakes faced emergency surgery after 'life-threatening' sermon incident; shares recovery update

Elton John reveals his battle with severe infection

In early September, the Rocket Man singer spoke about his vision, disclosing that he had "limited vision in one eye" following a "severe eye infection" he had over the summer. By November, he shared more about his condition, admitting, "It kind of floored me, and I can't see anything. I can't read anything, I can't watch anything." Elton John explained that his "left eye's not the greatest," which has made it difficult for him to read lyrics or watch performances.

However, John reassured fans that he was undergoing treatment to improve his vision. As reported by People, the Grammy-winning artist explained that the infection, which started earlier this year, will require patience and time. Despite recent health challenges, John remains optimistic and grateful for his life. The documentary "Elton John: Never Too Late" continues to chronicle his remarkable journey, while he battles with this latest health issue.

The Sacrifice singer is married to Canadian filmmaker David Furnish. The couple tied the knot in 2014, after being together for 31 years. Furnish, who co-directed the documentary Elton John: Never Too Late with R.J. Cutler, recently shared insights into the marriage rule they follow after more than three decades together.

"Elton and I've never been dishonest with each other," Furnish told People. "We've always talked very openly about our feelings and when we've had challenges and things we have to overcome, we always talk it out."