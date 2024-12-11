Beyonce and Jay-Z working with a crisis specialist amid sexual assault allegations against him: Report

In this together

According to RadarOnline, Beyonce forced Jay-Z to walk the red carpet on Monday with the family, keeping the legal woes aside.

"Beyoncé forced Jay-Z to go to the premiere last night (Monday). They are working with a crisis specialist who is advising them on how to handle this. Beyoncé believes that the best way is to face it head on. Blue Ivy is well aware of what is going on and is intent on supporting her father in any way she can. She was there in solidarity with her dad and mom,” said a source to Daily Mail.

The insider added, “Beyoncé will do anything she can to keep their family together but is also concerned that more women will come forward with lies".

Jay-Z along with his wife Beyonce were all smiles on the red carpet while posing for photographs alongside their eldest child, Blue Ivy, 12. The couple also share twins Rumi and Sir, seven.

For the outing, Beyonce and Blue Ivy posed in metallic gowns, while Jay-Z wore a black suit. He thanked the paparazzi for their compliments. A few fan chants of “I love you Jay-Z” could also be heard in the background.

Beyonce and Blue Ivy reprise their voice roles of Simba's mate Nala and daughter Kiara respectively from Jon Favreau's 2019 blockbuster Disney animated adventure film The Lion King in its prequel, Mufasa. Directed by Barry Jenkins, Mufasa: The Lion King explores the origins of Simba's father. It is slated to release in cinemas on December 20.

Jay-Z in legal trouble

The outing was after Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Corey Carter, was accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000 alongside Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

In the lawsuit, originally filed in October with Combs as a defendant and later amended to include Jay-Z, the anonymous victim previously referred to Jay-Z as "Celebrity A", and a female star accused of watching as "Celebrity B". The rapper has become the first star to be named alongside Combs in one of the many lawsuits filed against the disgraced music mogul.

According to the lawsuit, the victim said she took a drink at the afterparty following which she "began to feel woozy and lightheaded, making her need to lie down". She then claimed that Jay-Z and Combs raped her.

Jay-Z has denied the claims, labelling them a “blackmail attempt.” "What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!" the musician wrote. He also stated that the "heinous" charges will have an impact on his family.