Teens sue Kanye West for $1m in damages amid sexual harassment lawsuit: Underage employees allegedly exposed to porn

Kanye West’s legal troubles have hit a bottomless pit as he’s already taking heat for allegedly sexually harassing his former personal assistant and OnlyFans model Lauren Pisciotta. On top of his multiplying brushes with the system, teenagers believed to be underage employees, have also sued Ye and his company, citing hostile work environment allegations. The new suit is reportedly going to cost the controversial artist over $1 million in damages for alleged emotional distress, humiliation, anxiety, depression and anguish the plaintiffs had to suffer. Each plaintiff is seeking around $300,000. Kanye West has been sued for over $1 million in damages, with four minor employees listed as plaintiffs in a suit citing hostile work environment. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

On December 9, InTouchWeekly addressed court documents listing four minor children (ranging from 14 to 17 years of age) and a few adult individuals as plaintiffs. Shemar Dacosta, Miles Jackson-Lea, Pholoso Mofokeng and Olakunle Olatunji are seeking a default judgment against the 47-year-old “Heartless” rapper’s company, Yeezy. In addition to targetting Ye and Yeezy LLC, the legal fire has been initiated against his former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos.

While most details of the suit filed earlier this year had already been revealed, the $1 million demand in damages was only recently outed.

Bianca Censori accused of sharing explicit media in Kanye West suit

The heavy accusations against Ye stated that the plaintiffs joined forces with him to develop a streaming app to boost the promotion of his album Vulture 2. They were promised $120,000 upon the app completion. However, they were allegedly served with a horrible experience, exposing them to instances of bullying on the basis of their ethnicity and sexual orientation. The ‘Stronger” hitmaker’s wife, Bianca Censori, has also been name-dropped for purportedly sharing X-rated files with the team when Kanye was eyeing the idea of launching his own pornography brand, Yeezy Porn.

An extract from the suit alleged, “No guardrails were put in place to prevent the underaged YZYVSN workers from working on Yeezy Porn, or to prevent them from being exposed to and being forced to view pornography to perform their work.” It also claimed that some employees were called “slaves” during their professional stint with Ye.

More about the Kanye West hostile work environment suit

In August 2024, the tabloid revealed that the minor, John Does, in the lawsuit, pleaded with the court to keep their identities under wraps. Their legal rep said at the time, “Each of the Plaintiffs have also expressed a desire to proceed in this litigation under pseudonyms to protect them from embarrassment and harassment.” He added, “The minor Plaintiffs believe that the public disclosure of their true identities would raise a serious risk of emotional psychological harm to them and their families.

During a previous interaction with TMZ, Ye’s ex-chief of staff called the allegations against Bianca, “offensive, disgusting, abhorrent and wholly false.” Denying that the employees had been shown any explicit material, he even went as far as lambasting a plaintiff as a “tragic, desperate, attention-seeking wannabe Yeezy staffer.”

Milo and Ye haven’t filed an official response to the suit.