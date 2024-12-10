Amid Musk-Trump bromance, CEO shelling out $100m for beauty mogul's Palm Beach penthouse minutes away from Mar-a-Lago

Over the 2024 election campaign period, Elon Musk and Donald Trump have ostensibly earned the tag of buddies in arms. Fuelling those bromance sparks, the Tesla CEO is rumoured to be interested in scooping up a lavish Palm Beach property in Florida, which is just a few minutes drive from the US president-elect’s Mar-a-Lago home, where Musk has already become a constant presence. Elon Musk is reportedly eyeing the late beauty mogul Sydell Miller's penthouse atop The Bristol Palm Beach building. He is rumoured to be cashing out $100 million on the real estate deal.(Bloomberg)

Now the Florida town is raving about the SpaceX boss possibly taking his relationship with Trump to the next level with plans to buy the late beauty mogul Sydell Miller’s penthouse in the luxury Bristol building. The self-made eyelash and hair care personality behind two dominant brands Ardell and Matrix Essentials, who died on February 25 at the age of 86 in her Cleveland home, was reportedly an early member of Trump’s private club.

Elon Musk reportedly eyeing luxe Florida penthouse for record deal

Page Six and local outlet Palmer Palm Beach have further fuelled speculation about Musk’s potential real estate plans running amok in town. The former revealed that the Matrix founder initially unloaded $42.56 million on the penthouse, comprising two apartments, in 2019. The Tesla chief is purportedly set to one-up the original record deal, making it the most expensive condo in the city at the time.

The local Palm Beach media outlet’s sources claimed that Miller’s family is currently “mulling an offer from Elon Musk” that they possibly can’t refuse. If the purported deal goes through, it “would likely top [$100 million] and break every West Palm Beach real estate record.” The outlet also established that when the 19,000 square-ft penthouse was first built, “it was said to be ‘fit for a king.’” The Bristol Palm Beach building that houses the condo is already a favourite among billionaires like Musk, including Wall Street tycoons and real estate big shots.

Palm Beach real estate scene

The Tesla CEO is fairly familiar with the area, given his increasingly permanent attendance at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. There, he was spotted revelling in the president-elect’s November 5 election victory. He also joined the Trump family at the iconic location for Thanksgiving. The Bristol on the shores of West Palm Beach is a seven-minute drive from the club. One can’t help but wonder how this would impact Trump’s relations with Musk.

On the other hand, the penthouse atop The Bristol isn’t the only luxury property she’s left behind in Palm Beach after her passing earlier this year. Hedge fund billionaire Steven Schonfeld bought her other home in the area, La Reverie, compared to a “railroad station or state library,” for $111 million. While the former building houses amenities like a spa, the latter estate had an ice cream stand and a bowling alley.