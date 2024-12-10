KFC, McDonald's ranked worst fast food chains in US: Here's why

Household eatery giants KFC and McDonald's have suffered another major setback, with their professional profiles being marked in red. The review-bombed restaurants were ranked the worst fast food chains in the US. A Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) logo is pictured on a sign in North Miami Beach, Florida, U.S. April 6, 2017. (REUTERS / Carlo Allegri)

Citing price-monitoring website Pricelisto's findings, The Mirror US reported that the American restaurant chains were downvoted on several accounts, including average customer review score rating their food as greasy and burned. Slow service and lack of variety on menus became other concerning factors that resulted in their poor national averages relying on TripAdvisor statistics.

While KFC was officially branded the worst food chain in America, with McDonald's trailing behind in second place, internationally recognised names like Burger King, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut also made the list. Addressing the negative reviews for these brands, a spokesperson for the analyser website said that even though these remarks “can be frustrating and disheartening for business owners, they can also serve as valuable feedback to improve the customer experience overall.” The rep detailed some of the “most common complaints were a lack of variety in food, unhelpful or rude staff and unclean restaurants.”

Ranked on the worst-to-best scale, these are some of the most popular restaurant chains that received massive negative feedback.

Worst US fast food chains (descending order of bad scores)

Although it’s already been established that Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) was listed as the worst of the worst, further investigation revealed its average customer review score was 2.89 out of 5. Of all the US states, Arkansas and Idaho ranked it the lowest, rating it 2.57 out of 5.

Meanwhile, McDonald’s earned a slightly higher rating at 2.99/5, with Alabama and Iowa scoring it the lowest at 2.68 and 2.9, respectively.

Third on the list, Burger King averaged 3 out of 5, as its lowest state scores came from Alaska and North Carolina: 2.67 and 2.81.

Next was Church’s Texas Chicken. However, its average score may be debatable considering it isn’t dotting the US landscape to the same extent as some other chains on this list. With an average review score of 3.08/5, this chicken eatery saw its lowest scores coming in from Missouri (2.59) and Nevada (3).

Closing out the Top 5 list, seafood chain Long John Silver’s averaged at 3.16/5. Although the overall score isn’t that bad to look at, Maryland and Delaware served the chain with severely bad scores of 2.28 and 2.53 respectively. Customers went as far as labelling its offerings as “horrible food” and “a complete waste of time.”

Yet another relatively lesser found fast food chain, Taco Bueno, took the 6th spot with a rating of 3.24. Its lowest score came from Oklahoma (2.9). Next in line in 7th place is Taco Bell. Even though some restaurant locations were hit with the “messed up the food” bad reviews, with customers claiming that they “would not come again,” the popular chain earned a fairly respectable average score of 3.25/5. North Dakota and Idaho rung in its lowest ratings at 2.63 and 2.94.

Burger chain Hardee’s came in 8th with a 3.27 score. Iowa and Maine ranked it the lowest with the following scores: 3.11 and 3.13. Customers complained about “hard and burnt” food.

Pizza Hut and Sonic Drive-In were tied for the 9th spot. Both earned an average score of 3.28 out of 5. The former got its lowest rating (2.68) from Alaska, whereas the latter reeled it in from California for a 3.05.