OnlyFans model's X-rated move at NFL game to ‘distract’ Saints was allegedly paid for by NY Giants player

TikTok star and OnlyFans model Ava Louise, infamously renowned for her controversial behaviour, has previously publicly addressed that she revels in causing a stir with her highly debated stunts. Her latest indulgence in “inappropriate” behaviour has rendered her the talk of NFL town as fans of the sport want her to be banned for life from stadiums. Blogger, influencer and OnlyFans model Ava Louise alleged on social media that she was offered two free tickets to the December 8 New Orleans Saints vs New York Giants NFL game at MetLife Stadium in exchange for "distracting" the Saints. (Instagram )

Louise again became an issue of debate as she flashed her bare chest at the New York Giants vs New Orleans Saints NFL game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. While this isn’t the first time the influencer has resorted to this stunt, she now claims to have pulled the X-rated move on being asked by an unnamed Giants player to “distract” the opposition.

TikTok star Ava Louise unloads receipts to prove that she was paid to “distract” the Saints

She eventually took to her Instagram Stories to post a “censored” glimpse of her going topless at the Sunday game, writing, “Did my part” (red heart emoji) on the social media update. Her IG click suggested that fans sitting beside her in the stands possibly didn’t notice her pulling the X-rated tactic she was allegedly paid for as their eyes were peeled for the on-field action between the clashing NFL teams.

In a separate IG post, she shared a bunch of pics from the game day, also attaching a screenshot of her text exchange with the alleged NY Giants player. She captioned the post, “Doing what I do for a living has its perks ❤️❤️ #gogiants.”

The chat shows a person approaching Louise with the text: “Hey sexy, got those 2 free tickets to the game if you do me a solid and flash the saints to distract them.”

In a follow-up message, the anonymous individual seemingly confirms that they “play for the giants, I gotchu.”

Ava responded on OnlyFans, “Hahah what number?? So I make sure you get a good look (eyes emoji X2 devil emoji)”

“You’ll be able to figure that out easily at the game, can’t have you put me on blast an get me fined $$ lol,” said the other person. “Or knowing you get me fired.” Louise apparently greenlit her contribution to the plan by writing, “Email me the tickets avalouiisebusiness@gmai.com I’ll see what I can do (crying emoji X 2).”

OnlyFans model proudly plasters her X-rated stunts on social media

She shared the same screenshot on her IG Stories and wrote, “I got this message and thought no way this is real.” Hours after posting proof of her X-rated gesture at the game, the blogger followed up with another screenshot of her virtual interaction with the same person. Sharing the link to a TMZ story reporting how Ava flashed at the Saints vs Giants showdown, this person texted, “Cmon Ava putting our messages on blast.” She wrote back, “I had to share it’s was just such an insane experience I’m sorry plz forgive me.”

“It’s ok I’m glad you had fun babe,” the person who allegedly offered the free tickets to the match responded while suggesting that she would most likely be banned from MetLife Stadium. “And safe to say I won’t be starting anytime soon,” they added. Louise then consoles them by saying that she didn’t tell anyone who they were. “Can i pls post these tho people don’t think it’s real (crying emoji X 2),” she continued. The person who supposedly bribed her appears to flirt with her next: “lol only if you send me the vid of you flashing, I missed it.”

Nonetheless, the X-rated stunt failed to yield fruitful results for the Giants. The host team lost 14-11 to the Saints, extending their failing record to 2-11 during the regular season.

OnlyFans model Ava Louise also flashed at a Trump rally

@avalouiise has over 421,000 followers on Instagram and she is visibly proud of her little stunts. She previously flashed the crowd at a Donald Trump rally in Long Island as part of her “Tits for Trump” campaign.” According to the US Sun, police tried to charge her at the scene, but she was ultimately allowed to exit with her boyfriend without any consequences thanks to the Secret Service.

In September, she proudly posted the New York Post’s report about her Trump rally incident. Sharing the original story titled, OnlyFans model Ava Louise, who flashed NYC portal, whips ‘em out for Trump at Long Island rally,” she captioned the post, “They’re Secret Service approved! “Nice set” - DJT secret service! Great reviews! Support the movement link in bio.”