Donald Trump receives ‘Patriot of the Year’ award at Long Island event, says ‘we had such a spectacular election’

Donald Trump received the ‘Patriot of the Year’ award at a Long Island event organized by Fox Nation on Thursday, December 5. The president-elect accepted the award following a live performance of Lee Greenwood’s ‘God Bless the USA.’ The award is designed to resemble the American flag. Donald Trump receives ‘Patriot of the Year’ award at a Long Island event (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Trump reflected on his campaign for the White House while accepting the speech. In his acceptance speech, he also argued that the country is already witnessing the fruits of his electoral victory against Kamala Harris.

‘We’re going to make America great again’

“We had such a spectacular election,” Trump said after receiving the award at the Tilles Center for Performing Arts in Brookville, New York.

“It was a tremendous day, a tremendous night, a tremendous period of time,” Trump added, noting that he went “72 days” without a day off until Election Day.

“I think you have seen more happen in the last two weeks than you’ve seen in the last four years, and we’re not even there yet,” he continued, adding, “We’re going to make America great again.”

This was FOX Nation’s sixth annual Patriot Awards. It honoured various inspirational figures, including military veterans, first responders and the widow of slain NYPD Detective Jonathan Diller – Stephanie Diller.

About 2,000 people were present at the venue, and many sported American flags and ‘Make America Great Again’ gear. Fox News host Sean Hannity, who emceed the ceremony, said this year’s recipients were “an eclectic blend of people” that “deserve recognition.” “What I love about it is unlike, say, the Oscars or the Grammys or the Tonys, this honors the men and women that really do make the country great every day, unsung heroes and real patriots. They never get any recognition,” Hannity told Fox News Digital.

“And I think that’s what makes it special. And there are so many great patriots in the country that deserve recognition. It’s an honor to be a part of it,” he added.

Awards were given for service to veterans, bravery, courage and various other categories. Several Fox News personalities appeared and served as presenters during the ceremony, including Jesse Watters, Laura Ingraham and Judge Jeanine Pirro.