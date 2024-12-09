Meghan Markle’s friend Tyler Perry offers a ‘blunt’ response when asked about the Susexes: ‘What I learnt…’

Tyler Perry offered a coolly detached stance towards his friendship with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in a recent interview with The Sunday Times. Known for once welcoming the Sussexes into his California home after the couple stepped down from their royal positions, Perry hinted that he remains unbothered by the media frenzy around them. Tyler Perry reached out to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after they stepped down from royal duties.

When asked about helping the Suits alumn move to America, Perry simply said, “I didn’t,” adding, “Meghan is from California. She knows it well.”

Tyler Perry reacts to his friendship with Meghan and Prince Harry

Perry, who was crowned one of the ‘most powerful people in the film and television industry’ by the outlet, denied helping the Montecito-based couple with their move to America after leaving the UK. He stated that Meghan, who calls California her home, was well aware of the situation and the place and needed no help, claiming “there was nothing to prepare them for.” Perry reportedly shares a close bond with both Harry and Meghan and is one of the couple’s friendships that hasn’t faded over time; he is now the godfather to their three-year-old daughter, Lilibet.

Perry said he’s learned to be careful about talking about the Sussexes because the media always makes any comment a big headline. When asked why people are so interested in Markle and Harry he just shrugged and said, “You’re from the UK, so you tell me.”

The interviewer noted that there are plenty of headlines about the couple in America too, but Perry didn’t seem too concerned. He replied, “You would know better than I would because I’m not paying attention to that world.” The outlet added that it was clearly, ‘time to move on to the next topic’ moment as he wasn’t in the mood to talk about his relationship with Meghan.

Inside Tyler Perry and Meghan Markle’s friendship

Meghan and Harry stepped down front heir royal royals in 2021 and moved to California with their kid Archie, 1, at that time. In their Netflix documentary the Duke and Duchess revealed that they had never met Perry before moving into his $18 million Beverly Hills estate. Meghan described feeling overwhelmed and emotional during the move, saying, “I was just crying and crying. Sometimes it’s easier to talk to someone who knows nothing at all, and that was that moment with me and Tyler.” Although temporary, the setting gave them a sense of privacy, she recalled.

In response, Perry took steps to protect his friends too. During a November 2023 appearance on the podcast, he mentioned that he kept an eye on the daily media headlines to make sure the paparazzi didn’t catch wind of their location. The couple stayed at Perry’s mansion for four months before buying their $14 million estate in Montecito, California.

Reflecting on their time together, the film mogul told Today that it was a challenging period for the couple, but what stood out to him was the deep love they shared: “What I know about the two of them, and I wish the world knew, is how much they love each other. They found each other despite the odds, and their love is truly moving. I wanted to do anything I could to support them because if I don’t have that kind of love, I don’t want it.”