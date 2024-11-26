Taylor Swift cleverly sneaks out of Beverly Hills hotspot to avoid paparazzi in viral video

Taylor Swift once avoided heavy crowds and paparazzi by cleverly sneaking out of the popular Beverly Hills restaurant Spago. In a new video that has recently been making rounds on the internet, the pop sensation can be seen exiting the Los Angeles hotspot through the back door. Taylor Swift cleverly snuck out a popular Beverly Hills restaurant through the kitchen to avoid heavy crowds and paparazzi(X)

Viral video shows how Taylor Swift cleverly avoided paparazzi at Beverly Hills hotspot

Earlier this year, the Cruel Summer hitmaker dined at the Wolfgang Puck bistro with her famous “gal pals,” Brittany Mahomes and Lyndsay Bell. The now-viral clip shared by a fan on Sunday shows Swift exiting the popular joint through the kitchen instead of the main entry.

Three men, seemingly staffers, awaited Swift and her fellow WGAs to escort them out of the lavish restaurant. “Thank you so much!” the Midnights singer can be heard saying to the employees before exiting. Meanwhile, Lyndsay, who is married to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell, also waved goodbye to the employees as she followed Mahomes.

The clip, which was first shared on TikTok, was captioned, “rarest footage I ever taken when I was at a restaurant!” In the wake of the latest footage, fans flocked to the comment section, lauding Swift for her friendly demeanour towards the restaurant staff. “Always love to see how polite she is with staff,” wrote one fan, while another said, “Gasp! She’s the sweetest.”

A third TikTok user noted, “I went through kitchens a lot when I was EA for a CEO. It’s a quick and secure/more private way to get through places. Very common!” Meanwhile, a fourth warned, “Most times them floors are slippery!!” according to Page Six.