Top OnlyFans model Sophie Rain claims she is a virgin. She made whopping 364 crore this year

20-year-old Sophie Rain became the top earner on adult content site OnlyFans making an astonishing $43 million ( ₹364 crore) in one year. Sophie Rain revealed that one of her fans spent $4.7 million on her content in recent months.(X/@sophieraiin)

She made the staggering amount of money on the site without ever having sex. Rain claims she is a virgin and devoted Christian.

“I’m a virgin. I’m a virgin till this day,” she told a YouTuber in an interview. “I’m a Christian. I know it seems odd but I don’t do anything else with anyone on my OnlyFans. It’s just me,” the Daily Mail quoted her as saying.

The adult content star also revealed that one of her fans spent $4.7 million on her content in recent months.

The model recently made headlines after a post on X criticised her for being called a model. “Please stop calling prostitutes ‘models.’ Thank you," the post read.

"You can call me whatever you want. I will be laughing my way to the bank," she replied.

Take a look at the post here:

Rain's fame is not restricted to OnlyFans. On TikTok, one of her video dancing to a song has amassed over 96 million views.

Who is Sophie Rain?

Rain grew up in Tampa, Florida and reportedly was dependent on government aid for food. Now she has helped her parents pay off their debts with her exorbitant earnings.

Having no trouble paying her bills, Rain says her career has affected her dream of meeting Mr Right. Rain has said she’s “waiting for the right person” to “spend the rest of my life with.”

She previously told Jam Press that her job complicates dating, expressing frustration with suitors who are only interested in her body rather than her personality.

“I do not want girls to think oh if sophie rain is making this I should do it too. this career is not sunshine and rainbows 24/7 and if you don’t make it big, it will NOT be worth it. anyone who is doing it I wish you all success, but please don’t quit your jobs for this,” she wrote on X.