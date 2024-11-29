This adult actress earns over 30 crore per month, paid off her parents’ debt with newfound wealth

OnlyFans model Sophie Rain has broken the internet by revealing how much money she makes through the adult app. The Florida-based influencer shared a screenshot of her earnings on X yesterday, stunning millions of viewers who could barely believe that she raked in over $43.4 million in the past year alone. Sophie Rain earns over $4 million per month on OnlyFans.

“Thankful for one year on here,” she wrote while sharing the screenshot of her OnlyFans earnings page, where her gross earnings amounted to $43,477,695 (over ₹367 crore).

Sophie Rain had also opened up about the jaw-dropping amount of money she makes in a recent interview. She revealed that she earns roughly $4 million ( ₹33 crore) per month on OnlyFans, the subscription-based content platform that allows creators to monetise their content directly through their followers. OnlyFans offers adult entertainers a space to make money through exclusive content for their subscribers.

Who is Sophie Rain?

Sophie Rain is an American content creator and model known for her work on OnlyFans. She rose to prominence in April 2023 when she began creating content with her sister Sierra. According to The Sun, she has more than 11 million subscribers on OnlyFans and over 5 million followers on Instagram.

Sophie reportedly grew up poor in a working class family, working as a minimum wage waitress to earn money when she turned 17.

“My family grew up very poor and we lived off of food stamps,” she was quoted as saying by The Sun. “My parents supported me and worked hard but we couldn’t afford luxuries.

“We were barely getting by, so I got a job at 17 at a restaurant because I wanted to help out.

“I never thought I’d become an influencer. I’m still waiting to wake up from a dream,” she said.

However, the decision to start posting on OnlyFans brought only wealth and fame for Sophie, who was able to pay off her parents’ debt with her earnings.

“My dad, who manages a restaurant, had mentioned to me that he was worried about not having enough money to pay his taxes,” she explained. “ just asked him how much his taxes were, how much debt he had, and how much money he would need to get himself out of the situation he was in.

“After he told me the amount, I transferred the cash then and there. Now, my parents don’t have to live paycheque-to-paycheque,” she said, adding that her father was moved to tears by her gesture.

“He gave me the biggest hug ever and kept thanking me. They told me to just keep doing what I’m doing and that they’ll always support me no matter what,” she said.