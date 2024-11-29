Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

This adult actress earns over 30 crore per month, paid off her parents’ debt with newfound wealth

BySanya Jain
Nov 29, 2024 09:58 AM IST

Adult actress Sophie Rain has broken the internet by revealing that she earned $43 million on OnlyFans this year.

OnlyFans model Sophie Rain has broken the internet by revealing how much money she makes through the adult app. The Florida-based influencer shared a screenshot of her earnings on X yesterday, stunning millions of viewers who could barely believe that she raked in over $43.4 million in the past year alone.

Sophie Rain earns over $4 million per month on OnlyFans.
Sophie Rain earns over $4 million per month on OnlyFans.

“Thankful for one year on here,” she wrote while sharing the screenshot of her OnlyFans earnings page, where her gross earnings amounted to $43,477,695 (over 367 crore).

Sophie Rain had also opened up about the jaw-dropping amount of money she makes in a recent interview. She revealed that she earns roughly $4 million ( 33 crore) per month on OnlyFans, the subscription-based content platform that allows creators to monetise their content directly through their followers. OnlyFans offers adult entertainers a space to make money through exclusive content for their subscribers.

Who is Sophie Rain?

Sophie Rain is an American content creator and model known for her work on OnlyFans. She rose to prominence in April 2023 when she began creating content with her sister Sierra. According to The Sun, she has more than 11 million subscribers on OnlyFans and over 5 million followers on Instagram.

Sophie reportedly grew up poor in a working class family, working as a minimum wage waitress to earn money when she turned 17.

“My family grew up very poor and we lived off of food stamps,” she was quoted as saying by The Sun. “My parents supported me and worked hard but we couldn’t afford luxuries.

“We were barely getting by, so I got a job at 17 at a restaurant because I wanted to help out.

“I never thought I’d become an influencer. I’m still waiting to wake up from a dream,” she said.

However, the decision to start posting on OnlyFans brought only wealth and fame for Sophie, who was able to pay off her parents’ debt with her earnings.

“My dad, who manages a restaurant, had mentioned to me that he was worried about not having enough money to pay his taxes,” she explained. “ just asked him how much his taxes were, how much debt he had, and how much money he would need to get himself out of the situation he was in.

“After he told me the amount, I transferred the cash then and there. Now, my parents don’t have to live paycheque-to-paycheque,” she said, adding that her father was moved to tears by her gesture.

“He gave me the biggest hug ever and kept thanking me. They told me to just keep doing what I’m doing and that they’ll always support me no matter what,” she said.

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On