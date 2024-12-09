Awkward moment: Joe & Jill Biden give Kamala Harris the cold shoulder in viral video; ‘they hate her’

The internet has doubled down on suspicions of the Bidens despising Vice President Kamala Harris again as a new apparent awkward interaction between them has gone viral. On Sunday night, Joe and Jill Biden walked into the Kennedy Center Honors to a standing ovation. US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff attend the 47th Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, December 8, 2024. (AFP / Chris Kleponis )

The warm welcome saw Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, join other gala attendees in greeting the sitting US president and the first lady with beaming stances. However, the couple’s grand entry was marked with a noticeable awkward snub, as social media instantly jumped to conclusions about how the Bidens even refused to initially acknowledge the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee who replaced Biden, toppling his re-election bid earlier this year.

Also read | Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘nervous’ after Trump's ‘great talk’ with William in Paris

Awkward moment between Joe + Jill Biden and Kamala Harris goes viral

Streams of posts alluding to the same moment at the 47th edition of the Kennedy Center Honors gala hit X, formerly Twitter, as netizens couldn’t brush away how the first couple ignored Kamala and the second gentleman standing right next to them.

Staunch Donald Trump-supporting and conservative X page ‘End Wokeness’ was one to highlight the uneasy dynamics between the two couples. “Jill and Joe Biden are refusing to even look at Kamala Harris tonight,” said the tweet. The viral video has only added to the meme mania, contributing to claims that Joe and Jill Biden allegedly voted for Trump for the November 5 election instead of Harris.

Other X users contributed to the discussion that soon took hilarious turns, with someone commenting, “I love how awkward it is for them.”

Conservative commentator Nick Sortor also tweeted, “Joe Biden and Dr Jill are refusing to even GLANCE at Kamala Harris tonight. They freaking hate her (laughing emoji).”

Also read | US retail blackout: Walmart, Target, Costco and others to close down on this day after Thanksgiving shutout

Another pro-Trump account on the microblogging platform wrote, “Joe and Jill Biden give Kamala & Dough the cold shoulder! They never even LOOK at Kamala tonight! I’m beginning to think the Bidens don’t like her.”

Yet another user posted, “Can you blame them[?] Best case scenario she convinced him she would win, worst case the[y] ousted him so she could run. Either way, they probably feel robbed.”

About the Kennedy Center Honors gala

This year’s Kennedy Center Honors night was hosted by Queen Latifah at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. The annual event, which celebrates impactful artists who’ve left a mark on the US landscape, honoured director Francis Ford Coppola, singer-songwriter Bonnie Raitt, the much-respected Harlem theatre The Apollo, and members of the rock band Grateful Dead.