'Bored' Barron looks embarrassed watching Trump and Musk dance at Thanksgiving dinner

Remember when Trump included Musk in his family picture during the election watch party? It seems he has seriously taken this new relationship into account. On November 28, the Tesla owner joined the President-elect, incoming First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron, who was back from college to celebrate the holidays with the family, at their Thanksgiving dinner in Florida. Musk and Trump were seen having a blast dancing to 'YMCA,'(pic- x (video))

During the jam-packed evening, both Musk and Trump were seen having a blast dancing to 'YMCA,' while netizens pointed out Barron and Melania's expressions, suggesting they seemed less than enthused by the impromptu dance session.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump have blast dancing at YMCA

Among the various clips that surfaced from the night featuring the 'Fab 4,' one reposted by the SpaceX CEO on his X account, wishing everyone a Happy Thanksgiving, caught netizens' attention. The video shows Musk sitting next to Trump as "Y.M.C.A." plays in the background, with the MAGA excitedly pumping his hands on the table before tapping Musk on the shoulder.

The duo then burst out some moves, throwing their hands up in the air and mouthing some lyrics before adjusting their chairs. As the beat dropped, Trump moved to his right, cheering for Barron, who seemed least interested in joining the fun but managed a smile in response just like his mother Melania. The NYU freshman was seen sitting in between his parents, sporting a suit and red tie.

“Is he embarrassed? Looks like Barron is done with this,” a social media user commented on the video. “Why is Elon not with his family?” a second user chimed in. “This is peak bro-level stuff, especially with Barron just getting embarrassed by it. Which makes it better,” a third quipped. “Barron’s like, 'Okay, have we had enough of this song yet, Father?’” “Elon has made himself right at home. Looks like he even took Don Jr.’s seat at the table!”

While many poked fun at the ‘Elon never going home’ situation, others expressed gratitude toward the duo for ‘saving democracy.’ “America is healing,” someone quipped. “This is legendary. America is so back.” “OMG, this makes me so happy to see him smiling and swaying, Musk YMCA-ing, Barron, Melania smiling and relaxed. The absolute hell they've gone through is something no one deserved. Makes me smile!! :) :) Feels so great not to be filled with dread every day with some new disaster.”

Elon Musk reveals what he told Sylvester Stallone

In another clip from the night, billionaire CEO Elon Musk was spotted chatting with Sylvester Stallone, with Trump also in the frame—though he appeared too preoccupied to interrupt their conversation. Many viewers were curious about what the pair could possibly be discussing over the loud music, and Musk later revealed on his X account that they were talking about Demolition Man. “I was telling @TheSlyStallone that I just watched Demolition Man again and how well it predicted the crazy woke future 30 years ago!

The iconic Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, has been Trump’s primary residence since 1985. His other kids including Eric, Lara and Tiffany Trump were also in attendance. The moment comes on the heels of a viral AI-generated Thanksgiving video Trump shared, which parodied the 1989 classic Christmas Vacation while taking jabs at Democrats such as Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Nancy Pelosi.