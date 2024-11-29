Leaked video from Trump's Thanksgiving dinner shows Elon Musk with Sylvester Stallone. Watch

Billioniare Elon Musk attended the Thanksgiving dinner hosted by Donald Trump at the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Sylvester Stallone at the Thanksgiving dinner.

A viral video from the event showed Donald Trump, Musk and actor Sylvester Stallone in one frame, with the Tesla and Space X chief seen engaged in a chat with Stallone. Musk revealed what he discussed with the iconic action star.

"I was telling @TheSlyStallone that I just watched Demolition Man again and how well it predicted the crazy woke future 30 years ago!" Elon Musk said on X (formerly Twitter), reacting to the video.

Watch the video here:

Trump, for his part, posted on social media: "Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed."

Take a look at Trump's post on X:

Sylvester Stallone, 78, who is the same age as Trump, became the latest celebrity to publicly support Donald Trump recently, as the Hollywood icon drew parallels between Trump and iconic historical figures during a gala event at the Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this month.

Stallone described Trump as a "mythical character," comparing him to US founding father George Washington and even to Jesus Christ, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor, whose career peaked during Trump's early years as a real estate mogul and the head of New York's Trump Organization, addressed the crowd with admiration for the incoming president.

Stallone, who rose to fame with his role in the 'Rocky' franchise, expressed his awe for Trump's achievements, suggesting that no one else could have accomplished what he has.

"We're in the presence of a really mythical character," Stallone told the audience, further adding, "I love mythology. And this individual does not exist on this planet. Nobody in the world could have pulled off what he pulled off, so I'm in awe," as per The Hollywood Reporter.