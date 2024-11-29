Trump's bizarre Thanksgiving vision has him popping out of a turkey, celebrating with political foes Biden, Harris…

After wishing everyone, including“Radical Left Lunatics,” Happy Thanksgiving in a raging social media update, Donald Trump dug up an old edited Turkey Day meme from his son's digital archive. Donald Trump breaks into his signature YMCA dance moves in an edited version of the National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation movie scene with his political rivals by his side. (X/Twitter)

Three years ago, Donald Trump Jr shared a bizarre, refurbished version of a famous scene from the movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” The president-elect’s eldest son’s SNS update came with the cheeky caption: “You’re welcome. Happy Thanksgiving." The clip features his father jumping out of a turkey and ultimately breaking into dance to The Village People’s “YMCA.”

Donald Trump's Thanksgiving meme video generates laughs

The incoming US POTUS’ latest X/Twitter post revisits the same video that shows his outgoing Democrat counterpart, Joe Biden, stepping into father Clark Griswold’s role and cutting a turkey open at the Thanksgiving dinner table. “If this turkey tastes half as good as it looks, I think we’re all in for a very big treat,” the dad says in the movie. However, to all of their disappointment, the Thanksgiving meal was overdone.

“YMCA” playing in the background is right on brand for Trump, given his previous association with the song during his 2024 campaign season when rallygoers would witness him dancing to the track. Apart from the fictionally altered visuals of the video, a new real-life moment gaining traction online also showed the president-elect grooving to his presumably favourite dance hit at a Mar-a-Lago table, celebrating Thanksgiving with Elon Musk, his youngest son, Barron Trump, and wife, Melania Trump.

Other politicos morphed into the video edit are also from Trump’s rival party: Vice President Kamala Harris, California Rep Adam Schiff, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Minnesota Rep Ilhan Omar, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and New York Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The vision of the Republican leader’s dance prompting varying eye-widening reactions, undoubtedly also mirrors the aftermath of his recent landslide victory in the November 5 presidential election against Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

Meanwhile, the “Trump dance” has gained its own viral popularity, with athletes, including NFL players, an MMA fighter and a pro golfer breaking it down to the signature Trump move during their respective victory celebrations.

Hilarious Trump video comes after raging Thanksgiving post addressed to political foes

Before inviting much laughter with the video post, Trump took his usual incendiary detour and tweeted, “Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Don’t worry, our Country will soon be respected, productive, fair, and strong, and you will be, more than ever before, proud to be an American!”