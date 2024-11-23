Kanye West plans to renew vows with wife Bianca Censori in a daring ceremony: ‘He’s really into…'

Kanye West reportedly thinking about renewing vows with his wife Bianca Censori as their second wedding anniversary is just around the corner. The rapper recently faced a lawsuit filed by former America’s Next Top Model contestant who featured in a music video and Censori got married in December 2022 with an intimate ceremony. As their second wedding anniversary nears, Kanye West is considering a vow renewal with Bianca Censori, aiming to prove their commitment amid divorce speculation. Image Credit: Getty Images

Also Read: Zayn Malik receives ‘support’ from ex-Gigi Hadid following Liam Payne's death: ‘Their main focus is on…’

Kanye plans to renew vows with wife

Amid rumours of the couple heading for divorce, a source revealed to Radar Online that the rapper is organising a vow renewal with Censori. The source told the outlet, “It's no secret people have been whispering that Bianca is walking away, so this wedding is as much about celebrating their love as it is about showing the world that they're solid.”

However, the renewal ceremony comes with a twist as Kanye allegedly wants to do something controversial and daring. The insider shared, “He's very much going for shock value. He's really into the idea of both of them walking down the aisle in barely-there outfits.” The rapper’s idea for the ceremony for both of them is to go as scantily dressed as possible, as reported by Daily Express US.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez ‘let go of her’ high-heeled ego while working with Ben Affleck

Kanye’s guest list includes Kim Kardashian

The source suggested that the rapper is eager to host an array of celebrity friends at the ceremony and mentioned: “wants all his famous friends there and is saying he's flying people in from all over." Notably, Kanye also wants to invite his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian to the second nuptial ceremony.

The source also revealed that he plans to conduct the second nuptial ceremony at the couple’s newly bought $35 million Beverly Hills mansion. According to reports by Daily Mail, the estate was purchased via loans backed by several investors. Sources revealed to the outlet that the mansion which comprised 10 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms is a symbol of the couple’s “last ditch effort” to save their allegedly collapsing marriage and to offer Censory some "stability”.