'I am the victim here, not the villain,' Lizzo responds to lawsuit, calls hostile work environment claims ‘false’

Lizzo finally addressed the lawsuit filed against her by three former dancers, denying the allegations of creating a toxic work environment. The singer expressed her disappointment and called the claims "false" and "unbelievable." "These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed," Lizzo wrote in an Instagram post.

She emphasized her commitment to hard work and high standards while asserting that she never intended to make anyone feel undervalued as part of her team. "As an artist I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans. With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren't valued as an important part of the team,” Lizzo added.

The lawsuit details uncomfortable experiences

The dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, filed the lawsuit on August 1, alleging a hostile work environment, religious harassment, disability discrimination, and sexual harassment while working with Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson. They recalled instances of being uncomfortable, including being coerced into participating in a nude photoshoot for Lizzo's reality show.

A trip to the red-light district

The lawsuit also recounted a trip to the Red Light District in Amsterdam, where Lizzo invited her crew to an optional outing. However, the dancers felt "obligated" to attend, fearing they might lose their jobs. During the outing, uncomfortable and inappropriate activities allegedly took place, involving nudity and pressure on the dancers to interact in ways they were not comfortable with.

Support for Lizzo aid the allegations

Despite the allegations, Lizzo has received support from fans and friends. While some have expressed concern about the claims, others, including fellow filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison, have shared positive experiences with Lizzo. Allison briefly worked with Lizzo on a documentary and praised her for her artistry and dedication.

“ I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not," Lizzo wrote.

In her statement, Lizzo acknowledged the difficulties she's faced and stated that she won't be overshadowed by the current situation. She emphasized the importance of respect for women and addressed her own experiences with body shaming. "There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight. I'm hurt but I will not let the good work I've done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time,” she added

