Lizzo forced dancers to attend nude shows, eat bananas from sex workers' vaginas: lawsuit

Three of Lizzo’s tour dancers have reportedly accused the singer of sexual harassment. They have also alleged that she created a hostile work environment through sexual, racial and religious harassment. As per a lawsuit filed on Tuesday, July 1, the incidents took place between 2021 and 2023. Lizzo has been accused of creating a hostile work environment through sexual, racial and religious harassment (lizzobeeating/Instagram)

The plaintiffs have been identified as Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, while the defendants are Lizzo, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc and Lizzo’s dance captain Shirlene Quigley. In a bombshell claim in the lawsuit, it was revealed that Lizzo made the dancers eat bananas from sex workers’ vaginas.

The plaintiffs claim that Lizzo took them for a night out on the town during a concert trip to Amsterdam. They found themselves in the city’s red light district, full of sex theatres and sex shops. There were multiple clubs and bars with nudity on display.

The lawsuit says, … “things quickly got out of hand. Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas.” Lizzo has also been accused of pressuring Arianna to touch a nude performer’s breasts. The plaintiffs accused Lizzo of deceiving them into attending a nude show again a month later, “robbing them of the choice not to participate,” according to Page Six.

Other allegations in the lawsuit

The performers have accused Lizzo of criticising a dancer’s recent weight gain, and later going on to berate and fire her. Lizzo is notably known as an advocate for body positivity.

Lizzo has also been accused of falsely accusing many dancers of drinking while working, and then subjecting them to an “excruciating” 12-hour audition.

The suit says that Shirlene Quigley, Lizzo’s dance captain, denigrated those who had premarital sex. Shirlene has also been accused of pushing her Christian beliefs upon other dancers, as well as simulating oral sex and sharing lewd sexual fantasies. She allegedly also discussed a performer’s virginity.

“The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing,” the plaintiffs’ lawyer Ron Zambrano said in a statement.