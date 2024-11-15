Fresh setback for Kanye West as former employee files lawsuit against rapper with shocking allegations

One of Kanye West’s former employees revealed that working for him was a “nightmare” as they move forward to take legal action against the rapper. Murphy Aficionado filed a lawsuit against the rapper where he claimed that West subjected him to intolerant tirades. He also described an instance where he was called in for a business meeting, however, West walked out of it to have “loud” intercourse with his wife, Bianca Censori. A former employee of Kanye West, Murphy Aficionado, is taking legal action against the rapper, alleging discrimination and a hostile work environment. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)(AP)

Employee files lawsuit against Kanye

Aficionado claimed that he was hired by West in October 2022 as a project manager and the following month he was called at Beverly Hills Waldorf Astoria for “a work meeting.” However, when he arrived the rapper was allegedly “shirtless” and “out of breath”.

According to Page Six, the documents stated, “Aficionado entered the lavish hotel room but was taken aback to realize Ye’s pants unbuttoned and find his then-girlfriend, Bianca Censori, standing topless – her hands barely covering her bare breasts. It was immediately obvious to Aficionado that Censori and Ye were very recently having sex.”

The employee had West know that he was “Overwhelmed with discomfort” and offered to come back at a later time. However, the rapper commanded him to come inside to which Aficionado complied given the former’s “explosive anger and aggression.” Meanwhile, Censor went to the adjoining room to which West kept the door open to be able to see her naked body.

The 47-year-old then left “in the middle of their conversation” and “dashed” to the room his then-girlfriend was in, “closing the door but leaving it only slightly open.” The documents read, “Within seconds, Aficionado began hearing loud moaning and clapping, emanating from the room Ye and Censori were having sex in.” Once finished, West re-entered the room, “sporting a T-shirt with a swastika” and allegedly asked him, “Don’t you like my shirt?”

The lawsuit also stated, “Then randomly and without solicitation, Ye sat down with Aficionado, showing him nude photos of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian on his phone,” as reported by Page Six.

Similar instances faced by Aficionado

Later that week, Ye invited Aficionado to the hotel where a similar situation occurred only this time he had sex with a masseuse and not Censori. These instances left the plaintiff feeling ‘feeling violated and dehumanized.” In the lawsuit, he also mentioned West’s alleged “antisemitic tirades and conspiracies,” which was a “daily occurrence” for him.

The lawsuit also added, “Often, these outbursts involved how Jews controlled the Kardashians. Other times, Ye recounted how Jews were going after him and his money. Those very same days, Ye would incessantly yell at his staff, including Aficionado.”

The plaintiff also said that the rapper’s “proud bigotry” was well-known and he often told his employees things like “‘The Jews are out to get me.’ ‘They froze my bank account.’ ‘The Jews got Kim and my kids.’” West allegedly once told Aficionado that his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian “has Jewish masters.”

Aficionado is suing West for several claims, including discrimination, hostile work environment, retaliation, labour violations, and unpaid wages. He alleges that West agreed to pay him $125 per hour, but despite working up to 70 hours a week for nine months, he never received any pay. Their working relationship ended when West instructed him to begin building Donda Academy without proper permits. When Aficionado raised concerns about potential legal and safety risks, he claimed he was shunned and fired.