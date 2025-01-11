Powerball winner Edwin Castro's $3.8m Malibu home reduced to ashes in Palisades fire

Edwin Castro, who won a historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in November, has lost his multi-million dollar Malibu home in the deadly Palisades fire. The 31-year-old's once luxurious $3.8 million beachfront home is now a pile of ashes. Edwin Castro became an overnight billionaire after getting $2.04 billion in a California lottery (Edwin Castro/Facebook)

Powerball billionaire Edwin Castro's $3.8m Malibu home completely destroyed in California wildfires

Castro had purchased the two-bedroom, three-bathroom getaway in 2023 following his Powerball win. However, the property was reduced to rubble in the Southern California wildfires, which has claimed at least 10 lives. The charred remains of the luxury pad can be seen in the photos obtained by The US Sun.

The 1,541-square feet property was one among several others Castro acquired after winning the lottery. He also owns a $25.5 million mansion near the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, a $47 million Bel Air mansion, and a $4 million Japanese-style pad in Altadena, about 25 miles from Los Angeles, per the outlet. The destruction of the Malibu property comes just months after Castro had beefed up its security.

Castro's luxury pad is not the only property that burned to the ground in the deadly fires. Nearly 20,000 acres have been torched, with over 5,000 properties having been engulfed in flames across the City of Angels. The Eaton fire has resulted in the devastation of nearly 14,000 acres of land. The Palisades fire, which was first reported on Tuesday, has resulted in the destruction of 10,000 structures, including several celebrity homes.

More than 130,000 people have been forced to evacuate as the deadly infernos continue to wreak havoc in California. Among the A-listers whose homes have been claimed by the wildfires are Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore, Billy Crystal, Cary Elwes, Cameron Mathison, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, Melissa Rivers, and James Woods. (Read More: From Paris Hilton to Mandy Moore, here is a list of celebrities lost their home in L.A. fires)